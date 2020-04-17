Watch a Bella Thorne-directed horror movie starring blackbear and Logan Paul

(Photo via cheat codes / YouTube)

After the electronic pop trio Cheat Codes dropped their song ‘No Service In The Hills’, a fantastic idea comes together for a satirical horror movie, including Trippie Redd, black bear, Logan Paul, and others as well Bella Thorne acting as director.

The satirical short film lasts only seven minutes and acts as the track’s official music video and is now available for viewing.

The song itself is written by Cheat Codes and features guest spots by Trippie Redd, blackbear and PRINCE $$ ROSIE.

As for the video, it features Logan Paul along with fellow YouTuber Mike Majlak and influencer Stefanie Gurzanski.

“I am extremely proud of this video for Cheat Codes. I was a fan of the group and was excited to get the chance to direct their music video for “No Service In The Hills”. Thorne says about the short film.

“It’s interesting how it all came together. Trevor saw an Instagram post about my directing, projects I recently completed, and new ones I was hired for, and asked if I wanted to direct their latest video. Thanks SOCIAL MEDIA! After speaking we really clicked and I went to work with my sister, Dani, to write a treatment. I knew I wanted something theatrical, something bigger than just a video clip, and the boys agreed. It took a few months to plan and production went smoothly, but it almost wasn’t. We finished shooting the two-day project the day before we all took part in the “Safer at Home” act. Literally, the news broke during our last hours of shooting, that the Corona virus was spreading and getting really serious. The following day, all production and activities were stopped. We edited from virtual edits at home. It is now complete and I am genuinely pleased that everyone can see the lofty video of this talented group of guys! “

You can watch the video in the player below.

What do you think of the Bella Thorne-directed satirical horror movie starring blackbear, Trippie Redd and others? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

