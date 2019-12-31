[WATCH] & # 39; Justin Bieber: Seasons & # 39; Documentary Trailer

Loading...

On Christmas Eve, Justin Bieber gave his fans some information that the audience liked: he shared a number of tour dates, announced that a new single called "Yummy" was on the way, and announced a documentary series. Now Bieber has released more information about the documentaries: Justin Bieber: Seasons has its first trailer and a premiere date on January 27th. The series can be viewed for free on YouTube.

The video description says: “For the first time, the world's greatest superstar, Justin Bieber, pulls back the curtain and gives fans an intimate glimpse into the last years of his life. From the joys of marriage to fighting in difficult times of the year, Justin shows his biggest challenges when he returns to the studio to record his first album since 2015. "

Bieber touched the documentary in the video announcing his tour and said, “As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I've been through. I believe that I am exactly where I should be, and God has me exactly where He wants me. I think this is different from the previous album just because I am in my life right now. I look forward to performing and touring. We all have different stories, I'm just looking forward to sharing mine. It's music that I've loved the most of everything I've done. Follow us, give it a try. "

Check out the Justin Bieber: Seasons trailer above and find Bieber's upcoming tour dates here.

