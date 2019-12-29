[WATCH] 2 Chainz & # 39; Someone has to hear this video & # 39; is full of money

Loading...

2 Chainz has withdrawn since the release of his fifth studio album Rap Or Go To The League earlier this year. But the rapper returned to tell us what he was up to and to remind us of his future-oriented goals with the freestyle "Somebody Need To Hear This".

The video, staged by Terrius Mykel, was shot in the interview style. All in blue, 2 Chainz sits on the couch and takes out a travel bag with cash. The rapper sorts his money while answering questions, discussing his latest business adventures, and focusing entirely on the family. When asked about his goals for the new year, 2 Chainz replied that he wanted to use his success for the common good.

"2020 is about sharing my blessings," he said. "I'm trying to change one of the lives of these little children. We all have a past, but it is important to get over it. The gift for the present is the future."

On Twitter, 2 Chainz has expanded its plans for the new year. The rapper announced that he could have dropped a second album in 2019, but instead decided to focus on topping up those around him.

I could have dropped another album this year, but my goal was and is to banish a young artist from my city !! But I don't think I've locked, loaded, and started shit !!!

– Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@ 2chainz) December 27, 2019

My consistency will be different this year, I have tried new vibrations and I understand "algorithms"

– Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@ 2chainz) December 27, 2019

Check out 2 Chainz's “Someone Must Hear This” above.

