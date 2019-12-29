Washington Wizards Holiday Wishlist: Defense and Growth

Loading...

In some ways, the Washington Wizards 2019-20 were better than expected, especially in terms of entertainment value. Washington's offensive was rightly fun and with Bradley Beal there are many teams that are worse off than the wizards. Still, there are improvements in the country's capital, and that's a mild expression.

In this part of our Holiday Wishlist series, we take a look at what the wizards yearn for during the holiday season, including questions about the current roster and what may be in the coming years.

# 1: Health for Rui Hachimura

The wizards are in the middle of a long-term building process and Hachimura joins Bradley Beal as the second member of the core of the team. In the first part of his rookie campaign, the number 9 overall winner showed some of his potential, including successful hits and declining numbers. There are still questions about defending and shooting Hachimura, but so far everything has gone as well as the team could reasonably have expected.

However, Hachimura has missed several games with groin complaints and the latest from Scott Brooks brings some uncertainties to the table. It doesn't seem to be a long-term illness, but for evaluation purposes, wizards must see Hachimura on the floor as often as possible. As simple as that.

# 2: The next step for Troy Brown

Unlike Beal, it would now be easy to argue for Brown as Washington's best winger. Part of it is an indictment of the Washington situation, but at the same time, the pick for the first round of 2018 this season was pretty solid.

The biggest question is shooting, in which Brown converts only 31.5 percent of his three for a low volume wing. That was a known weakness when he was drafted, but on a large scale it is something Brown has to find out. Elsewhere, however, Brown is quite effective as he appears as one of Washington's better defenders and explores some of the all-court potential that made him interesting as a prospect. Brown is only 20 years old and there is hope for him as a long-term contributor. It would only help to see more of it.

# 3: A tall man who can defend

Honestly, the wizards need everything to defend themselves. Washington has historically been defensively bad, and if you look at the lineup, it is very difficult to find above average players at this end of the floor. However, the worst problem arrives on the forecourt.

Regarding Thomas Bryant, Davis Bertans (who was incredible) and Moritz Wagner, the wizards simply don't have anyone who can scare the opposition inside. It has sometimes led to a violent offense, but in the short and long term, Washington needs to find rim protection and / or someone who can run a comprehensive defense program. Otherwise, it is simply not a formula for success.

