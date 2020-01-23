Washington man is 1st in US to catch new virus from China paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The newly discovered virus has infected about 300 people, all of whom had been to China, and killed six. The virus can cause coughing, fever, respiratory problems and pneumonia. The US joins a growing list of cases outside mainland China, after Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Airports around the world have stepped up monitoring and checked passengers from China for signs of illness hoping to control the virus during the busy lunar new year journeys.

At the end of last week, US health officials began investigating passengers from Wuhan in central China, where the outbreak began. The screening was underway at three American airports: Kennedy Airport of New York City and Los Angeles and San Francisco. On Tuesday, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it would add Chicago’s O’Hare airport and Atlanta airport later this week.

In addition, officials will also begin to force all Wuhan passengers to go to one of those five airports if they want to enter the US

The hospitalized US resident had no symptoms when he arrived at Seattle-Tacoma airport last Wednesday, but he started feeling sick on Thursday and went to a doctor with fever and cough on Sunday, officials said. Lab tests on Monday confirmed that he had the virus.

“The gentleman right now is very healthy,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier from the CDC Tuesday.

The hospital, Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, said in a statement that it was expected that the man there would remain in isolation and under supervision, at least until Thursday.

CDC officials said they had sent a team to Washington to try and find people who might have come in contact with the man. The hospital also said it contacted “the small number of staff and patients” who may have been with the man in a clinic.

The man is originally from central China, lives alone in the US and made the trip solo, officials said. There were relatively few people who came into contact with him since he returned, health officials said.

Last month, doctors in Wuhan began to see the new virus in people who became ill after spending time at a seafood wholesale market. More than 275 cases of the newly identified virus have been confirmed in China, most in Wuhan, according to the World Health Organization.

The count includes six deaths – all in China, most of them 60 years of age or older, including at least a few who had a previous medical condition.

Officials have said that the virus has probably spread from animals to humans, but this week Chinese officials said they have concluded that it can also spread from person to person.

This month, health authorities identified the germ behind the outbreak as a new type of corona virus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the cold; others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more serious diseases.

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the coronavirus family, but Chinese state media say the disease in Wuhan is different from coronaviruses that have been identified in the past. Previous laboratory tests excluded SARS and MERS – respiratory syndrome in the Middle East – as well as flu, bird flu, adenovirus and other common lung infectious germs.

The new virus so far does not seem to be as deadly as SARS and MERS, but viruses can sometimes mutate to become more dangerous.

David Veesler, coronavirus researcher at the University of Washington, said the public “shouldn’t panic now.”

The answer was “very efficient,” Veesler said. “In a few weeks, China was able to identify, isolate, sequence and share the virus.”

Veesler added, “We don’t have enough data to judge how serious the disease is.”

Messonnier from the CDC said that health officials are expected to see more cases in the US and around the world in the coming days.

Stobbe reported from New York.

Carla K. Johnson and Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press