Washington Man has a close call when Metal Rod Spears Through Windshield Scraping His Head

A man in Washington was lucky enough to survive after a metal post was shot through the windshield of his Toyota.

As reported by Komo News, the incident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on I-5 southbound near South 320th in Federal Way when Andrii Mordavets got the horror of his life.

Speaking to local media, Mordavets said he didn’t think the metal bar was from another vehicle, but from the street, probably from a car in front of him. Shocking pictures of the damaged car show that the rod pierced the center of the windshield and got stuck in the roof.

After stopping, Mordavets noticed that his head had been hit off the pole and that he was bleeding. He continued calling 911, and paramedics soon met him at a nearby gas station before being transported to St. Francis Hospital. The driver received eight stitches before being released.

If the metal rod had shot just a few inches to the left through the windshield, it would have fired directly at Mordavets and possibly killed or seriously injured it.

The Washington State Patrol asks the locals to contact them if they have information about where the metal bar could be from.

Images courtesy of Washington State Patrol