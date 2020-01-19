PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) In ongoing insolvency proceedings against the Washington County Regional Medical Center, Judge Callaway tentatively approved the sale of the hospital to Affinity Health Partners, as expected.

According to Curtis S. Potter, district chief / district attorney, the sale depends on Affinity completing the required funds and meeting certain additional conditions.

The closing is expected to take place on January 31.

The date can be changed by the court if necessary.

Until the actual closure or until further notice, the district assumes that the services at WRMC will not be affected and that business will continue as usual.

The county will continue to monitor the situation closely until final closure and will address any issues that may arise.

PREVIOUS:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – In a second bankruptcy court hearing, a judge approved a $ 500,000 loan to the Washington Regional Medical Center.

The loan comes from First Capitol.

With the approval of the loan, hospital employees will receive a paycheck sometime on Monday evening or Tuesday during the day after weeks of uncertainty.

The problem started after Medicaid reimbursements were not received as expected, leaving the hospital with little cash.

“The hospital is in no way out of the woods, but it definitely works much better,” said Frank Avignone, CEO of Affinity Health Partners. “We have been busy throughout the crisis, which is definitely a good indicator that this little hospital has to be there and survive.”

During the process, only one employee left the facility due to the paycheck.

This employee has now returned.

According to official statements, this is evidence of the family atmosphere and positive environment at the Washington Regional Medical Center.

“It is a proud moment when 97 employees stay by your side and choose to keep the hospital open,” said Avignone. “It’s not just about taking care of patients and working with colleagues, it’s really about the family.”

Avignone also turned to North Carolina Senators Tillis and Burr for a more in-depth discussion on how smaller rural hospitals can get additional help.

Affinity Health Partners continues to intend to acquire the hospital.

The closing date for entries is January 31.

PREVIOUS:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) On Thursday, the Greenville bankruptcy court heard directly from Washington region employees.

Some share their love and support for the facility and the community.

The county, hospital, staff and judge want the hospital situation to be resolved as soon as possible.

Thursday the judge said he wanted at least one pay slip whenever and whenever possible.

The court also granted an additional 10 days to raise the money needed to resolve the matter.

“But today, when we hear the result, there is still a glimmer of hope. However, we are in a position where we need help to save our hospital. Again, this is not a place that we thought we were. Said Melanie Perry, CEO of the Washington Regional Medical Center

Washington County Manager Curtis Potter informs 9 On Your Side that the county is still seeking the reasonable level of security it needs from Affinity Health Partners to purchase the hospital.

Potter adds that the county doesn’t have the certainty it needs to be completely sure that Affinity can purchase the facility.

On Tuesday evening, a hospital worker said he received an email from the hospital saying that due to the delay in county support, her pay slip was not going to be delivered as scheduled on Friday.

The next bankruptcy hearing will take place on December 30th at 11 a.m. at the Uptown Court in Uptown, Greenville.

Contingency plans:

Officials said Washington County is fully prepared to deal with the possible ramifications of a temporary re-routing of medical services at WRMC if such re-routing is considered necessary by hospital officials.

However, this is currently not the case.

In such a case, Washington County will republish the information previously exchanged during the last redirection in February 2019 to inform citizens of their options and to inform the public about important changes or developments in this situation.

If you have a medical emergency, dial 911.

PREVIOUS:

PLYMOUTH, NC (WNCT) The Washington County Board of Commissioners convened an emergency session at the Washington Regional Hospital.

The board has three options:

1- The board will not take any immediate action until additional information and facts about the hospital’s financial performance can be obtained and verified.

2- The Board approves an unsecured loan of between $ 500,000 and $ 650,000 to cover approximately four to six weeks of payroll until December 31 and January 2020.

3- The board can continue to support the insolvency administrator’s efforts to keep the hospital open and operational.

According to the district manager, they decided to develop a $ 500,000 bridging loan package that could be extended to move the hospital to January 2020.

PREVIOUS:

PLYMOUTH, NC (WNCT) On Tuesday evening, Frank Avignone, CEO of Affinity Health Partners, held a press conference at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth to clear up the confusion.

“This hospital has to be here. There are no options. I now need help raising this little capital so we can get over the hill and handle the sale of the facility and get the funding my company will bring to the table to make sure we don’t get into this situation again, Frank said Avignone, CEO of Affinity Health Partners.

On December 13, 2019, hospital staff contacted 9 On Your Side after learning that their checks were late.

We went to the hospital to get answers.

“We want to try to make everyone better on Monday,” said Avignone

On December 16, 2019, we met some of the workers. Still no payment on Monday as planned.

“This is not about whether my company did the job, the employees did the job, or whether the misconduct in the facility was just a refund,” said Avignone

The refunds to which Avignone relates are from Medicaid.

“We have over 3 million claims or are about to be processed. Some of them have flaws, that’s true. These are easy to fix bugs. Avignone said

This information brings little comfort to some workers.

“I was devastated and only because I had bills that I know I had to pay. I have some extensions for certain things. I was shocked, I was like oh my goodness, Friday should be these things What should I do? ”asked Tracee Baxton, a former Washington Regional Medical Center employee.

Baxton said she was not paid and decided to quit her job on December 14, 2019.

According to the hospital management, the goal is to have employees paid by December 20, 2019.

PREVIOUS:

9 On Your Side receives responses for staff at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth.

Affected employees want to know where their money is and when they receive it.

An employee informed 9OYS that he was now on the market for a new job because he was not being paid.

They said there were a number of employees trying to find out what happened to their checks. On top of that, they know a lot of people who want to quit because of this situation.

The hospital has had to file for bankruptcy in the past.

9 On Your Side spoke to the hospital management about the confusion.

Leading stocks maintain Medicaid payments and other factors are exempt from the delay.

“My company made several loans to keep the facility up and running, and at that point we thought we had a loan that would enroll and not at the last minute. So we had to postpone the payroll for a very short period of time, secure yourself, put money in the bank, and get a good payroll, ”said Frank Avignone, CEO of Affinity Health Partners

He continues that small medical centers like Washington Regional are getting loans to function normally.

The hope is that all of this will be fixed and people will be paid on Monday. He said that the hospital has been doing very well in terms of volume and that it has been the busiest in the past decade.

Not a word about how much credit the hospital had or why they didn’t get it.

Hospital management says the lender has resigned at the last minute.