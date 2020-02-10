Washington city officials are planning to discuss location options for a new license plate office

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Washington City Council meets on Monday to discuss plans for a new license plate office.

Currently, residents of Washington do not have a license plate office in Beaufort County to go to – the closest office is in the Martin or Pitt provinces.

The problem comes after the local office on Market St. in Washington was closed in May 2019.

Now the city is busy finding new locations in the city to open a store. The first location they look at is on the corner of E. 10th St and Brown St. City officials also look at the old Select Bank on the corner of 2nd St. and Market St.

“We really missed the one we had,” said Mayor Mac Hodges. “We really hoped that someone in the public sector would step up, but that clearly didn’t happen.”

In January 2020, the city announced that it was planning to open a license plate office on the first floor of the municipal building; however, that plan has since been replaced by this new plan.

“I think it will be a great asset and I think the public will appreciate it very much if the registration office is open again,” Hodges said.

If the request is approved at Monday’s meeting, Mayor Hodges says the new office will be opened in about three months.