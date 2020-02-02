Washington Capitals ‘hot’ after chippy loss to Penguins, ‘ready to respond’

WASHINGTON – It was a long time ago that the penguins and capitals met. Before Sunday afternoon, the two teams had not faced since 12 March 2019.

Almost a whole year ago.

However, it wasn’t long before the rivalry was renewed. This was a chippy, fast and physical game.

“This is the kind of game that we will see from now on with the intensity, emotion and playoff mentality,” Sidney Crosby said after the game. “We have to earn every point we can get.”

The capitals surpassed the penguins in every period: 16-10 in the first, 9-3 in the second and 22-11 in the third. The capitals ended with 47 hits for the 24 from Penguins. That effort was led by Tom Wilson, who recorded 13 hits, a new career high. Nine of that game alone in the third period. Some of Wilson’s hits were huge, like this one on Brandon Tanev:

pic.twitter.com/e5hNfDaR7S

– Washington Capitals (@Capitals) 2 February 2020

… and this one up Kris Letang:

pt. 2 pic.twitter.com/ojITOPdSJL

– Washington Capitals (@Capitals) 2 February 2020

“(Physically was a focus from the beginning,” said Wilson from the game of capitals. “Maybe we didn’t do it early enough. You get cut in the face a few times, it wakes you up. It gets frustrating, it wakes you up, and it makes you want to go out and change the tide and change the game. “

Anthony Angello played in his second NHL game and saw 5:49 ice age, about a minute and a half more than in his last game. He recorded two hits in this game and afterwards told me that he felt more comfortable in this game – partly because the nerves were gone, and partly because this is the kind of game he likes to play.

“Playing this physical style of hockey, supporting, hacking in, that’s my hockey style,” Angello told me. “It’s a big rivalry. I’m looking forward to the next time we play them.”

It was heated a few times. In the first period Lars Eller touch Patric Hornqvist from behind (with a little help from one Dmitry Orlov shove), leading to a scrum:

Welcome to DC. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/8nHVfnLr3T

– NoVa Caps (@NoVa_Caps) 2 February 2020

In the second period, Crosby was hit with interference from the bank T.J. Oshie‘s stick after Oshie was hit by Angello:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chozCvxPPY4 (/ embed)

“I think it was Oshie,” Crosby explained. “I think he knew what he was doing with his stick that came along the couch. I think you can probably see it and see what happened. “

Boys did what they could to get a head start. There was a moment when Evgeny Kuznetsov tried to get to the Penguins bank to prevent too many men from calling. He was refused entry and the capitals were still affected by the call:

To try to avoid as many men as possible in the ice punishment, Evgeny Kuznetsov tried to hide in the penguin bench. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FQneyyKPBW

– NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) 2 February 2020

“Play smart,” Crosby laughed from the movement. “Give him the credit. If you can’t reach it, you might as well try. “

With the NHL waiting until February to plan the first meeting of these two teams of the season, they will see each other a lot in a short time. They’ll be playing in Washington in three weeks, and two weeks later in Pittsburgh, with the last regular season meeting after another two weeks.

After the way this game went, the intensity will probably only increase with every quick turn.

“A few hot men are ready to respond to the next game,” Wilson said.

____________________

Around the job

• Sam Lafferty played in his first game since being recalled on Saturday and scored the Penguins’ first goal of the game. He replaced Andrew Agozzino in the arrangement and centered Alex Galchenyuk and Anthony Angello.

With Lafferty’s AHL stint, he got the much needed regular playing time, and he played well and scored twice in his last three games. The whole experience was good for his confidence.

“I think if you can play more minutes, you just go back to basics and figure out some things,” he said. “It is absolutely useful, it is good. I feel much more confident now.”

• Lafferty (Brown) and Angello (Cornell) both went to Ivy League schools and often played each other in college for three seasons. Last season in Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, the two were usually on the same line and showed great chemistry. At the time, Angello described their chemistry almost as if it were a sixth sense

“It’s almost a bit weird,” Angello told me last season. “It is as if I always know where he is on the ice, and where he will be and how he plays.”

The two were happy to be reunited here at NHL level.

“He was my roommate last year and he is my roommate on the road this year,” Angello told me about Lafferty on Sunday. “I spend a lot of time with him, I like to play with him.”

“We played a lot together last year in Wilkes,” Lafferty added. “We like to play the same way. We’re on the same page there, we know what to do. It’s good, a familiar face.”

• While the capitals killed one Jonas Siegenthaler penalty in the second period, goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov tore off his mask and threw it, causing an interruption, but no delay in the penalty. Sometimes goaltenders do that if they feel a belt loose and want to fix it, but regardless of why he removed the helmet, this should have been a fine. This is what the rulebook says:

“When a goalkeeper has lost his helmet and / or face mask and his team has the puck under control, the game is immediately stopped to give the goalkeeper the opportunity to get his helmet and / or face mask back.

When the other team has control over the puck, the game is only stopped if there is no immediate and imminent chance of scoring. This interruption of the game must be made by the referee. If the game is stopped because the goalkeeper has lost his helmet and / or face mask, the next face-off will take place at one of the defensive team’s face-off spots.

When a goalkeeper deliberately removes his helmet and / or face mask to ensure a game interruption, the referee must stop the game as described above and in this case give the goalkeeper a small penalty for delaying the game. If the goalkeeper intentionally removes his helmet and / or face mask when the other team is on an escape, the referee will award a penalty shot to the non-offending team, which shot is taken by the last player in possession of the puck. “

• The Capital One Center has undergone about $ 55 million in renovations this summer, and the results are beautiful. The video board consists of four layers, the largest of which shows the game video and the layer below it statistics – shots on target, the faceoff numbers, hits, blocks, takeaways, power play statistics and remaining timeouts. All the goals in the game are listed in the corners of the video board, including who has scored them, how many goals that player has this season and who has recorded the assists.

The corners of the arena also have double-sided video screens. The side opposite the stands has the game feed, and the front side shows the names and headshots of players currently on the ice for both teams, and their live time on ice numbers for that game.

The press box now also has wheel chairs. They used to be folding chairs. Nice.

• As usual, local Penguins fans celebrated the victory on the steps of the National Portrait Gallery across the street, and as usual, Capitals fans rattled about it. Here are those videos.

BEHIND THE SCENES

• Jake Guentzel, Nick Bjugstadand Brian Dumoulin are all on this journey. The team goes directly to Tampa Bay, where they have a practice day, a day off and another practice day for Thursday’s game against Lightning.

• The Capital One Arena that visits the dressing room must be one of the smallest, if not the smallest in the competition. There is also no separate room for their post-game training and stretching, so boys were just crammed into the hallway, trying to knock anyone out with their 40-pound dumbbells.

It is not surprising that one earlier this season ESPN survey of the players in the competition concluded that the visitors room of Capital One Arena is the worst in the competition. A player in that survey said the visiting showers are “a prison shower.”

• Matt Murray received the MVP fire helmet team. Dave Molinari wrote about his game here.

THROUGH THE NUMBERS

• At five to five, the capitals tried 60 shots on goal at the 26 of the penguins. In the third period at five against five, the capitals tried 24 shots and the penguins were limited to four attempts.

• Jack Johnson was just eating pucks all day. He blocked seven shots.

• The penguins surpass the capitals, 33-32. At equal strength they were outshot, 30-23. With five to five, the fourth line of the Penguins was their only line on the ice for more shots on target (actual shots on goal, no attempts) than allowed. They were on target for six shots on the ice, and allowed five.

MILESTONES

• Evgeni MalkinSecondary assist at Hornqvist’s goal gives him 45 assists in 45 career-games against the capitals. He has 19 goals in those games.

• Jared McCannSecondary Assistant Dominik Simon‘s goal gives him seven career points (three goals, four assists) in nine games against the capitals. His career average of .78 points per game against the capitals is his highest against any team.

THEY SEE IT

• Johnson on Murray: “He was spectacular. Spectacular. “

• Mike Sullivanon hold Alex Ovechkin puntloos: “It is not easy to comprehend. It was a team achievement.”

THE OTHER SIDE

• Orlov played in his 500th career game. The game was also his 399th consecutive game, the fifth longest active series in the NHL and the third longest in the history of Capitals franchise John Carlson (412 games, April 2010 – December 2015) and Karl Alzner (449 games, October 2010 – March 2016).

• Forward Lars Eller: “Two of their three (sic) goals come from our mistakes, that we put ourselves in a bad place by not performing a pass or a break-out. We paid for it.”

• Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov: “I think we can generally learn a lot and get a lot of positive things out of this game.”

• Forward Tom Wilson to what led to the revival of capitals in the third period: “We are a bit fed up.”

PHOTO GALLERY

(caption id = “attachment_955973” align = “aligncenter” width = “1000”) Penguins vs. Capitals, February 2, 2020, Washington. – AP / GETTY (/ caption)

Log in to your account to continue reading: