Wash hands after using the bathroom at home

OK … I think this is something I’ve never thought of. I mean, I feel like I’m almost obsessively compulsive about this. I have a problem. I can wash my hands a little too much.

I know there are good things about it. I mean, you are less likely to get sick as much as others. I mean, clean hands are the first step to combat waste. I know we are joking about noticing whether people in public, or even at work, wash their hands.

Sometimes you even notice the repeat offenders. Did you know that a study has been done into washing your hands at home after using the toilet? I really thought that if you washed your hands everywhere else, you wouldn’t bother at home.

So 58% say they ALWAYS do that. Those are the people I would surround myself with. Another 35% said they sometimes wash with soap. The people I want to avoid are the 4% who say they rarely do this and the 1% who never do.

Apparently it is younger people under the age of 35 who were about twice as likely to say that they never washed their hands. I do not understand that. I was brought up to wash my hands and I am proud to say that I do.

