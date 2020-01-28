Was victory in defeat the turning point for Nick Kyrgios?

If this was never a match he was likely to win, it was one in which he refused to accept defeat, not before he and his enemy – the player Kyrgios admitted he didn’t particularly like – hands greeted each other warmly and trembled at the end of the fourth sentence tiebreak.

Kyrgios, who symbolically donned the Lakers’ colors in honor of Kobe Bryant during the warm-up, played with Kobe’s competition fire.

Nick Kyrgios lost the match, but won many admirers

Yes, he lost. In the context of his varied career, this defeat – the culmination of an impressive Australian Open – was a great success for Kyrgios and Australian tennis in the eyes of our tennis elders.

Todd Woodbridge, who called the game at Nine, noted that this Australian Open was Kyrgios’ best Grand Slam tournament. “It’s the best competitive spirit I’ve seen in every game he played,” said Woodbridge, who warned Kyrgios to take more chances against Nadal. In the third set, Kyrgios increased the speed of his forehead and forced Nadal to make exceptional defensive strikes.

Another notable former Australian player, John Alexander, called this tournament “a giant leap forward” for the capricious Kyrgios and suggested that the Australian would have won if he had played Nadal at Wimbledon. “He was great,” said Alexander.

That Kyrgios worked harder than ever was demonstrated by the fact that he covered more distance than Nadal (4.05 km to 3.87 km) and his work rate (from 5.36 kilojoules per shot in the last round to 6.0) increased and – despite being tired – 125 had high-intensity changes of direction compared to 105 in his five-set marathon against Karen Khachanov.

Kyrgios is on the pitch after losing a point to Nadal.

When Kyrgios, just 19 years old, conquered Nadal in Wimbledon in 2014, it was generally believed that he would be Australia’s next real great player, that he would win several majors, that he would even be the natural successor to the game for Nadal’s hegemonic troika, Roger , was Federer and Novak Djokovic.

But as we know, this wasn’t the case for the next five years, when Nick struggled for focus and motivation, mixing exciting peaks on the pitch with listless losses for lower players. He became the epitome of unfulfilled talent and also a riddle that the sports nation – and tennis – wanted to have solved. Everyone had an opinion on “how to fix Nick”.

Perhaps this Australian 2020 campaign, which included the team events that got him so excited, will be seen as a fresh start for Nick Kygrios in a few years. Alexander thought so.

Tennis Australia is cautiously optimistic that Kyrgio’s career is in a late recovery as he has shown over the past eight days that he really wants to win.

“I feel like I’ve made progress as a human,” said Kyrgios after the Nadal match. “A tennis player, I don’t care that much. But yes, I mean, I feel good.” Regarding Bryant’s death, he added, “Obviously, today was as terrible as the news. But I definitely want to continue in that direction.”

Alexander, who believed that the exquisitely gifted Canberran was treated harshly by the sophisticated media, is ready to bet that Kyrgios will eventually win a major, although “YES” is one of those who thought they could find a coach or mentor , At 24, with the ruling triumvirate at twilight, there is an opening when he does the necessary work and stays fit.

If he mumbled to himself last night, smashed a racket in frustration, angered the referee, and had abrupt moments of distraction, we could all see that Kyrgios was interested in the fact that his signs of petulance actually came from a desperate wish to Nadal beat.

He had also cared for others when he campaigned for bushfire collecting – a philanthropic commitment that improved his public image. This made the Australian public aware of a polarizing character who was captivated by the Kyrgios show during these four games.

Woodbridge, the head of the Australian tennis professional, says that after showing “a softer side” to the public, he “could be a little freer on the court”.

“He can be himself,” added Woodbridge. “Not by whom he thinks he has to be.”

