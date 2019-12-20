Warriors "Steve Kerr" open-minded "about the proposed tournament of the regular NBA season – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is familiar with the hard work of the regular season, be it the routine of an NBA final or the challenge of the current losing season. The NBA is considering radical changes in the regular season calendar that could fix things, and Kerr keeps an open mind.

The proposed changes include a 30-team tournament this season, a play-in for the seventh and eighth places in the playoffs in each conference and rethinking the final four teams in the playoffs according to the regular season records. The changes, which could be implemented for the 2021-22 season, could reduce the calendar of 82 games.

Among the proposed changes would be a seasonal tournament that would take place between the end of November and mid-December.

The 30-team tournament would begin with eight intra-division games that would be incorporated into the regular season calendar. Then, the teams with the eight best records would advance to a simple elimination tournament that would conclude before Christmas. Winning players could win $ 1 million each, according to multiple reports.

"I am open-minded about it," Kerr said, although he had not reviewed the details until Friday night. "I think the league is always looking to improve its product and I think it's a good idea to explore these things."

Teams eliminated early would play only 78 games. However, there is the possibility of a team playing up to 83 games if that team played the full tournament of the season and the play-in game for the postseason.

“Eighty-two are many games. Simply cutting a small handful could be really significant during the season, in terms of rest and practice time, "Kerr said." I think it would make sense. "

As for the postseason game, Kerr, an avid Dodgers fan, likes the wild card playoff of a Major League Baseball game implemented in 2012. You can watch it translate to the NBA.

"Something like that would definitely make things more interesting," Kerr said.

The third proposal, reseeding the last four teams in the playoffs, could have a great impact on the NBA Finals, for which the Warriors have been in the last five seasons. A renewed format could result in clashes between conferences, as the final four teams would be reseeded based on their regular season record.

For example, if this applies to last season, the 57-25 Warriors would have faced the 58-24 Raptors and the 60-22 Bucks would have faced the 53-29 Trail Blazers in the round before the Finals of the NBA Kerr said the idea has merit.

"If your goal is to get the two best teams in the Finals, and it's pretty clear, then I would be interested."

With low television ratings, the NBA is looking for ways to increase interest in the regular season, which lasts almost six months.

"The league is really investigating everything and exploring what we could do to make the regular season more interesting," Kerr said. "I am totally for it."