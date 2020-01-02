Warriors' sleepy effort results in a 99-84 loss to Timberwolves – The Reporter

Loading...

MINNEAPOLIS – One day after the players had free time on New Year's Day, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr warned Thursday that it felt like a "dream day."

The Warriors lacked energy for most of their 99-84 loss to the Timberwolves at Target Center, briefly showing signs of life before earning the third lowest number of points scored in their season.

After flying in the snowy and cloudy Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon, Golden State (9-27) lost two key holders, was slow to close on shooters and struggled to make routine passes in its third straight loss.

Missing guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell (bruise on the right shoulder) and center Willie Cauley-Stein (illness), the Warriors had no choice to score. The result was a weak offensive start, as the Warriors made only three triples to 10 of the Timberwolves.

In the last three minutes of the first quarter, Timberwolves rookie center Naz Reid hit a triple from the top of the goal to give Minnesota (13-21) a 12-point lead, which caused the forward of The Warriors, Draymond Green, will hit the ball. Frustration and Steve Kerr to ask for a timeout.

As the Warriors committed five turnovers and four fouls to dig a 15-point hole in the opening period, it became clear that the energy was not there yet. With 3:09 left in the first half, Timberwolves forward Kelan Martin extended the Minnesota lead to 22 points, the biggest in the game. The warriors lost 58-41 at halftime.

The Warriors starred in a warm return when they beat the Timberwolves 26-23 in the third quarter. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Warriors were within 10 points.

That led to the noisiest moment of the game, when forward Omari Spellman (10 points in 3-by-4 shots and five rebounds) flipped over Timberwolves forward Jordan Bell. Spellman's right punch, punctuated by a wide-shout shout at the bank, reduced the deficit to nine with 8:23 remaining.

It would be the closest to Golden State, since Minnesota beat Golden State 16-10 in the final minutes to secure its victory.

Striker Glenn Robinson III led the Warriors with 16 points in 7 of 14 shots (1 of 3 of 3 points) and rookie Eric Paschall contributed 13 points in 6 of 13 shots and seven rebounds.

With their streak of four moral wins with 2019, the Warriors will return from their two-game trip to San Francisco and face the Pistons on Saturday.