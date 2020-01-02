Warriors interested in James Harden? Pundit ridiculously floats the stage – The Reporter

Loading...

Less than two days in the new year, someone is already bored.

Chris Mannix, who has submitted W-4 forms with Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports Boston, DAZN, NBC Olympics and Fox Sports 1, has developed a bold prediction that could be the product of a unicorn and the Elf on the Shelf.

Before requesting a wellness check, let's give Mannix a chance:

"We all know that the Warriors are the team to watch next summer," he writes, "with a probable selection among the top five and a 23-year-old All-Star shipowner in D & # 39; Angelo Russell to hang up in an exchange. Houston is mired in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference and if the Rockets fail early in the playoffs, Houston might try to restart. Trying to harden an opponent can be painful, but a Russell / pick package may be the best chance of Rockets to rebuild For Golden State, connecting Harden with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson would give the Warriors the most dynamic offensive lineup since … Kevin Durant paired with Curry and Thompson. A championship window would open again and the league would catch up with the Warriors again. "

We interrupt this strange hallucination to offer this list of 5 alternatives more appealing to Mannix's fantasy:

1. The Warriors re-sign Swaggy P. because, look at that smile.

2. The Warriors add Joe Barry Carroll as the team's positive thinking coach.

3. Latrell Sprewell's number is retired.

4. Chris Cohan returns to the organization as a community ambassador.

And 5. Don Nelson opens a concession in the skybar of the upper north lobby of the Chase Center with home-grown Hawaiian marijuana called "Big Fatty & # 39; s".

Actually, that last one sounds like a winner.

Unlike Harden, who, in 11 seasons of the NBA, has put the pig in "ball hog". It does not play defense. His famous 3-point kicks are ridiculous. In addition, he obtains low qualifications in team chemistry.

Mannix states that "Kevin Durant was paired with Curry and Thompson." But Durant was assimilated into the Warriors team's first system pretty good for a guy who could have lost 40 points any night he wanted.

The next time you see Harden slow down in deference with his teammates he could be the first. Annex A: At the end of last season it was said that Harden and his partner Chris Paul barely spoke.

Then the Rockets abandoned Paul and traded for Russell Westbrook. Annex B: About a month ago, Harden said the adjustment period between him and Westbrook could take the entire season. Hey, take your time.

Harden like a warrior? The team would have no choice but to request changes in the league's rules to keep everyone happy. Say, three balls and seven baskets and um, several Pop-a-Shots at the level of the esplanade. Yes, that is the ticket.

The last word of Mannix: "Look, I am not saying that this shot is silly or deliberately manufactured to be as absurd as possible in a transparent effort to get clicks, but shows characteristics of it."

Click!

This could be a long year.

