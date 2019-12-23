Warriors coach injury update Steve Kerr over Minnesota Timberwolves – The Reporter

Loading...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kucFZDnhA4 [/ embed]

Video: Warriors coach Steve Kerr injury update before the Minnesota Timberwolves game

CLICK HERE if you have trouble watching the video.

Striker Eric Paschall will play Monday's game against the Timberwolves at Chase Center with a right knee injury, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced at a pre-game press conference after an MRI It returned clean and is not expected to be serious.

Glenn Robinson III, who started in the 30 Golden State games so far this season, rolled his ankle in a team practice yesterday, he won't play, Kerr added. With that, Ky Bowman and Alen Smailagic have been "activated" for the game, although Kerr said he didn't expect Smailagic to play.

"I wouldn't expect it to be in rotation just because we have all our healthy centers, but if there is a place where I could put it, you know, maybe a place in the last room to put it as a shooter, we could do that. Or if I just want to change the pace of the game, if things were not going well, maybe I would make a move, "Kerr said. "Everyone is always a possibility, as long as they are prepared, there is a possibility that they can enter. Since we have all the other great healthy, the plan is not to have it in rotation."