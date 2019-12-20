Warriors cling to beat pelicans 106-102 – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – Looking for a 20-point lead in the middle of the second quarter against the team with the second worst record in the Western Conference, Warriors fans at the Chase Center cannot be blamed if they expected their team to have a long time – I expected the victory.

In their 106-102 victory over the Pelicans on Friday at the Chase Center, the Warriors (6-24) made it clear that no advantage is big enough for a team to still learn to win, but they showed an unusual balance in a tight game in the final stretch.

The Warriors this season have been one of the worst performing teams in critical times. With nine players 23 years old or younger, closed games can be like Kryptonite. After recently allowing the chance to win against the Knicks, Jazz and Trail Blazers, the Warriors beat the Pelicans (7-23) 13-4 in the 2:13 finals to get the victory.

Golden State's biggest advantage came in the middle of the second quarter, when rookie guard Jordan Poole's free throws gave the Warriors a 20-point lead. However, the 39-foot escort of Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday at the doorbell scored a 37-22 lead in the third quarter to give New Orleans their first game lead, 81-78, in the final draw.

At the beginning of the last quarter, center Kevon Looney launched a defensive rebound, which led the Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball to recover the loose ball and turn it into a triple. Similarly, the careless game led to the disentanglement of the Warriors.

The Warriors committed 18 turnovers that led to 19 points for the Pelicans. At first, it seemed that the Warriors were building Wednesday's encouraging performance in Portland. The ball went off the offensive when the Warriors made five triples and recorded 12 assists in the first quarter.

After the Pelicans' 18-2 run reduced the Warriors lead to four in the second quarter, head coach Steve Kerr responded with a small ball lineup, putting Draymond Green in the center, which extended the Golden State's lead to 12 at halftime. The Warriors led during the first 35 minutes.

Although when the Warriors vanished, they relied on the individual abilities of guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell to gain victory. In the middle of the last quarter, Russell crossed Holiday and found Alec Burks cutting the baseline for a tray to cut the lead to one.

Russell's triple tied the game in 98 with a minute remaining, inspiring "GUERREROS" songs from the Chase Center crowd. Guard Damion Lee's free throws followed by a Russell jumper finally gave the Warriors a mattress worth a victory.

Russell finished with 25 points in 9 of 20 shots (4 of 12 from a range of 3 points) and seven assists. Lee scored 20 points on 6 of 13 shots (4 of 7 on 3 points) and six rebounds, while Burks added 18 points on 7 of 12 shots, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Golden State entered the game with a complete list, except Stephen Curry (left hand surgery) and Klay Thompson (left knee surgery). However, at the last minute of the first quarter, rookie forward Eric Paschall left the game after Pelicans guard JJ Redick fell on his right knee. Paschall will undergo further evaluations for a right knee injury.

In a season in which encouraging performances are often followed by setbacks, Friday's victory was evidence of progress. Having surpassed 65-47 in the second and third quarters, the Warriors beat the Pelicans 28-21 when it mattered most, providing the rare moral victory that accompanies a marked victory column.