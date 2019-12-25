Warriors beat Rockets, 116-104, to win the biggest win of the season at Christmas – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green hit a triple from his place in the corner and ran to the bench, jumping towards Steph Curry in celebration while the Chase Center crowd erupted, when the Warriors took a six-point lead over the Rockets late in which would become his biggest victory of the season.

The Warriors (8-24) defeated the Rockets, 116-104, on Wednesday at the Chase Center on the NBA national stage on Christmas Day. Although Green connected an opportune triple and Curry and Klay Thompson celebrated from the bench, it was the newcomers of Golden State and the defense of the guard of the Rockets, James Harden, who helped them to obtain their third consecutive victory.

Warriors guards Damion Lee (22) and D & # 39; Angelo Russell (20) combined to score 42 points, while Harden and Russell Westbrook's Houston defense zone had 54 inefficient points with a 40% shot .

The Warriors' defensive strategy of bending Harden and forcing him to his right made the NBA scoring leader (38.6 points per game this season) feel uncomfortable. With Harden limited, the Rockets' offense had problems and remained at 37% of shots for the game.

It was the most impressive defensive performance of the season for the Warriors, who executed a complex game plan to send their biggest rivals to Houston with a loss.

Lee had 22 points in 5 of 9 shots (2 of 2 from a range of 3 points, 10 of 10 from the free throw line) and 15 rebounds in the best performance of his career. Glenn Robinson III scored 18 points on 6 of 13 shots while spending most of the game protecting Harden. Green finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Green is learning to appreciate these victories more during a losing season, and he seemed to especially enjoy Wednesday over the Rockets in front of the Chase Center Christmas Day crowd. Over the years, the Warriors and Rockets have been involved in heated playoff clashes, with Golden State eliminating Houston in four of the past five seasons.

The Rockets (21-10) entered the Chase Center without a doubt waiting for a victory over an improvised Warriors team with one of the worst records in the league. Instead, the Warriors frustrated Harden, found their rhythm offensively and obtained important contributions from their newcomers while the current Warriors cheered along with a cheerful local crowd.