Warriors & # 39; Mark Chriss fined by the NBA for pushing Luka Doncic – The Reporter

The Warriors center, Mark Chriss, was fined $ 35,000 by the NBA for pushing guard Luka Doncic to the court during Golden State's 141-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the third quarter after Chriss blocked Doncic's shot and then got tangled up while looking for the rebound. Chriss, 22, pushed Doncic, 20, to the baseline. Both players were separated by teammates and officials.

After a review by the referee, Chriss received a technical foul but remained in the game.

Warriors forward Draymond Green defended Chriss after the game and said: “He played very well. I protected the hoop, it was really an inner force and, yes, the other part excites me. That was fun, it was good to see it. That was great."

Doncic said after the game: “They pushed me. I will not go back. But things happen like this in basketball. Yo have to go ahead."

The amount of the fine was established in part because Chriss has been disciplined by previous altercations in court.

Chriss, in his first season with the Warriors, averaged 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 17.2 minutes in 33 games. He had previously played for the Suns, Rockets and Cavaliers.

The teams will meet again when Golden State receives Dallas on January 14 at the Chase Center.