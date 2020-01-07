Loading...

One of the main means used by warmongering politicians and members of the media to advance a pro-war agenda is to portray those who oppose them as weak on national security. Example: Tuesday’s appearance for presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on ABC’s The View.

Co-host Meghan McCain accused Warren of changing his position on Qasem Soleimani, the senior Iranian military and intelligence official who was murdered by an American drone at Baghdad International Airport last week. McCain, the daughter of deceased Republican senator and well-known military hawk John McCain, argued that Warren calling Soleimani “murderer” and then describing his death as “assassination of a senior foreign military official” was somewhat inconsistent.

McCain went on to explain how Soleimani “was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers, carnage that we cannot even imagine,” adding that two American government agencies have classified the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, including the Quds Force led by Soleimani, as a terrorist organization. . “I don’t understand the scale,” said McCain. “I don’t understand why it was difficult to call him a terrorist.”

But there is no toggle. Soleimani was a murderer. He was also a senior foreign military official. Warren said it in his response to McCain, “It’s not a change. The question is, what is the answer that the President of the United States should provide and what is advancing the interests of the United States of America? “

She then cited the United States which overthrew Saddam Hussein. “You mean a bad guy, right?” Said Warren. “However, going to war in Iraq was not in the interests of the United States. We have lost thousands of American lives, it has cost us here at home, it has cost us worldwide, it is part of that cost in the Middle East that has resulted in millions of people who have lost their lives, who hurt, moved. The question for the United States is to understand what is going on, to have a comprehensive strategy and to choose an appropriate response at an appropriate time. “

McCain then interrupted Warren, asking, “Do you think (Soleimani is) a terrorist?”

Warren replied, “He is part of a group that was designed …”

But McCain interrupted again: “But is he a terrorist?”

“He is part of a group that has been designated as such,” said Warren.

“But he’s not a terrorist,” McCain interrupted a third time, continuing his bizarre insistence that saying someone is part of a terrorist group is not the same thing as saying that someone is a terrorist.

“Of course it is!” Warren replied, adding, “He is part of a group that our federal government has designated as terrorist. The question, however, is what is the correct answer? And the answer that Donald Trump chose is the most inflammatory and has us brought to the brink of war, and it’s not in our long-term interest. ”

Asked by @MeghanMcCain if General Soleimani was a terrorist, Senator @ewarren replied, “Of course he is. He is part of a group that our federal government has designated as a terrorist. The question, however, is what is the correct answer? “Https://t.co/jhLJCNiPuo pic.twitter.com/Ywg8XEKc68

– The View (@TheView) January 7, 2020

McCain is not the only member of the media to try to claim that Warren hesitated in his response to the assassination of Soleimani. CNN’s Chris Cillizza made an equally absurd argument about Warren’s change in position on Soleimani’s death, arguing, like McCain, that Warren first called Soleimani a “murderer,” and then said that he was “murdered,” then described him as a “government official, a high-ranking military officer” – all of which are true and in no way contradictory.

Inappropriate criticism is frustrating for two reasons. First, in the case of McCain, it is a Conservative who insists on portraying a Liberal as a pigeon because she does not think we should immediately kill anyone considered a terrorist without considering the consequences. Second, McCain and Cillizza attempt to portray Warren as dishonest or contradictory while ignoring the nuanced stance of Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg. Unfortunately, many perceive a woman seeking power as fundamentally dishonest or corrupt. On Tuesday, McCain tried to call Warren dishonest, even though Warren agreed with her.