Warren’s organization faces the second test in New Hampshire

Before a volunteer meeting at Manchester Community College, Elizabeth Warren, who was normally unstoppable, was clearly moved when she met a crowd of volunteers waiting outside to take on their investigative duties.

“This is a fight from the heart and I am very grateful that you are here to fight it with me,” she said.

Inside, nothing at the time felt like a campaign for a candidate in third place. While the volunteers, almost 800, waited for Warren to enter the stage, they sang the “Sweet Caroline” anthem of Fenway Park.

“Now, you go out and knock some doors, do a little democracy, but here’s the thing: there are still many people who are really starting to worry, afraid that this fight against Donald Trump might not be winable,” Warren told the volunteers. “You know, the way I look at this, I’ve won invincible battles almost all my life.”

It’s time for Warren’s campaign organization to climb up behind Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, both of whom have declared victory in Iowa and lead in polls in New Hampshire. Warren’s operation strained his muscles on Saturday, while hundreds of volunteers flooded New Hampshire from Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. (View our Instagram story here.)

“I think she’s fine,” said Lauren Gontarz, a self-described military woman from Connecticut. “I think Iowa was a little look at what America might think, but I think we can’t count it because of just one state. There are many more states and many more people.”

Among the canvassers’ army that flew over Manchester was Warren herself, along with her husband, Bruce, and their dog, Bailey.

Reporters were not allowed to come close to record Warren’s conversations with voters. Between houses, Warren said they have a main message for her.

“You know, it’s interesting,” Warren said. “The main problem is,” Beat Trump. You must beat Trump. You must beat Trump. Tell me who is going to beat Trump. ” And my case is: I’m going to bring this party together. We can’t comment on this like in 2016. “

Before she can unite the party, Warren must defeat Buttigieg and Sanders. Manchester, the largest city in the state, is the key to that effort.

Andy Smith, director of the Survey Center at the University of New Hampshire, said that Manchester is a critical battlefield for all four top candidates.

“If Joe Biden is not doing well in Manchester, he has serious problems throughout the state,” Smith said. “If Sanders of Warren do better than expected among the progressive voters in the more progressive luxury Manchester departments, you will have a really good idea where they are going. And then Buttigieg: if he can come in first or second in Manchester, that is a really strong indication that he can bear the state. “

Warren has one of the most organized campaign activities in Manchester – and throughout the state. But in an interview with WBUR Saturday night, after the beat of the day, Warren would not say if she thinks her organization is enough to push her past third place.

“Every time I talk to people, every time we increase the number of people participating in this fight, that’s a good thing,” Warren said. “I just see this as an opportunity to attract more people to this fight, fight for working families, try to figure out why the middle class of America has been eroded and how we are changing that.”

The organization of Warren and its message will be tested again on Tuesday.

Anthony Brooks and Wilder Fleming from WBUR contributed to this report.