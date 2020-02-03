Warren’s Ground Game Face’s first test with Iowa Caucus

After more than a year of meet-and-greets, debates, and gatherings, small gatherings such as those that took place Friday in a modest home on the outskirts of Des Moines can tell a lot about who’s in Tonight.

Caucus visitors will gather in school gymnasiums, church cellars and community centers in Iowa, while the first competition of the 2020 nominative season begins. The most recent polls suggest that Bernie Sanders has a momentum tonight, but he is one of the four most important candidates – including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren – who count on their “ground games” in a caucus system that appreciates the basic organization.

The private house was a meeting place for a reconnaissance campaign for Warren. Before campaign volunteers set out to knock doors, they received information about the field for the senator and then received a pep rally from Rep. Ayanna Pressley, one of Warren’s campaign chairmen and co-congresswoman from Massachusetts.

American congressman from Mass. Ayanna Pressley speaks with a group of supporters of Elizabeth Warren during a campaign event at the West High School in Iowa City. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

“That’s why I support Elizabeth Warren for the presidency,” Pressley told a small group of campaign workers and volunteers. “Because policy is my love language, and I am not apologetic about that.”

The event took place in the home of Cindy Conrad, who made quiche and muffins for the volunteers and who has been with Warren from the start. She said she believes Warren is the democrat who can beat President Trump.

“I think she can do it,” said Conrad. “I think when she is with him once, I think she can do it (beat him). I can only see her; if he tries to float behind her, she will say,” Retreat! ” You know, she’s sincere. “

Conrad is part of Warren’s ground game: she is a captain of the terrain, which means that on Monday evening she must have her task to convince her neighbors to get a caucus for Warren. Polls suggest Sanders has the advantage of entering caucus night, but here Conrad Warren can help: the latest Des Moines Register survey found that 40% of Iowans had made a decision and that Warren was a second choice for many voters . So in Iowa’s strange system, Conrad gets the chance to convince many of those voters to find out about her candidate.

“We’re going to try to see what their problems are and help them better understand what they stand for,” Conrad said. “You know, when you talk to someone, they get a sort of better idea and feel better about it.”

Among the leading candidates, Warren has been in Iowa for the longest time. She has built one of the strongest field operations there – with around 150 paid staff and more than 25 field offices – and state-wide performance, such as when it leaves Conrad’s home.

But in recent weeks, after leading in early-voting states in the fall, the Warren campaign seemed to lose momentum and Sanders emerged as the leader. Among the Iowa voters who are focused on beating President Trump, you still hear concerns about the “eligibility” of Warren.

“I still feel that this country is not ready for a female president,” said Brian Kading from Ellston, Iowa, who said he was leaning towards Buttigieg because he believed it was time for a new generation of leaders.

Kading said he likes Warren, and he thinks the country should be open to the idea of ​​female president. “But I doubt that really (it is),” he said.

After being stuck in Washington last week as a jury member in the Senate accusation process, Warren – along with Sanders and Amy Klobuchar – made up for the lost time at the weekend, crossed the state and argued arguments against voters. During a rally Sunday at Iowa State University in Ames, Warren focused directly on “the eligibility.”

“Let’s start with this: I know how to fight and I know how to win,” Warren said, toasting.

Collectors listen to presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren at the West High School in Iowa City. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

She told the public about how she defeated Scott Brown, a popular Republican-based operator in 2012; and how women helped deliver the House to Democrats in 2018.

“Our job is to defeat Donald Trump,” she said, adding emphatically, “Women win. Let’s get this done.”

Warren will count on her ground surgery to spread that message.

Diane Lemker, a district captain from Marshalltown, said she is ready to raise the matter with her fellow democrats on caucus night.

“What I tell people who are (not) sure that she can beat (that is President Trump) that she is eligible and that she can beat him if you vote for her,” Lemker said. “(I will tell them to) tune your heart in the primary and the caucus.”

In a very close election, a strong get-out-the-vote operation can make the difference. That can help Warren – or the other candidates with strong field operations, including Buttigieg and Sanders.

“I think we have the strongest campaign to beat Trump because we are developing the strongest basic movement in this campaign,” Sanders said at a meeting in Indianola on Saturday. The Vermont senator said in January that his campaign knocked on around 500,000 doors in Iowa.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses supporters during a meeting at Simpson College in Indianola. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

“Now, I don’t know how many doors you have in Iowa,” Sanders added. “But you only have 3-plus-million people, so those are many doors. But that’s what our volunteers have done. And we’ve done this all over the country.”

One of those volunteers is Raj Shukla, who came from Madison, Wisconsin to Iowa to knock on doors and encourage people to look for caucus for Sanders – and to ensure they have a way to reach their site when the time comes. coming.

“I have been part of many political campaigns, many of them really organized,” Shukla said. “This one is great. They are really done.”

Sanders may well have the lead in this race. But a safer bet would be to say that it is very much in the air, with many voters struggling to make a decision when the clock runs out.

Among them is Matt McNeil, who participated in a Warren event in Iowa City on Saturday, where he said he was still looking for a candidate who could unite the country – and he still didn’t know who that is.

“This is crunch time,” he said laughing. “Amy Klobuchar is coming to town tomorrow, so we are going. My plan is to resume a debate in the next 48 hours and then read something extra.”

The campaign that wins tonight is probably the one with the organization to reach and convince voters like him. The crunch time is almost over.