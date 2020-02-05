Warren tries to reassure New Hampshire voters after Iowa Performance

After an apparent third place in Iowa, US Senator Elizabeth Warren is confronted with questions as she continues the presidency campaign to New Hampshire.

Final results of Monday’s caucuses in Iowa are still not there, but with 83% of the districts, Warren reports former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and US senator Bernie Sanders.

“I see Iowa as a sign that our team can work, that we were everywhere in the state and brought in volunteers, and the Iowa team is now leaving Iowa and going to other parts of the country,” Warren said on Wednesday in Nashua reporters, with questions about her performance in Iowa. “We have built an inclusive campaign and we will continue to do so. For me, this is about winning in the primaries, winning in general and strengthening our democracy.”

Warren stressed the idea that she could be the party that unites the party and stressed that her campaign draws staff and volunteers from campaigns of former candidates, including US Senator Cory Booker, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and the American senator Kamala Harris.

“We have to bring our party together,” Warren told a crowd of around 200 people in Nashua. “We cannot repeat 2016. We need a united party. So we now have a campaign that, certainly, has many Elizabeth Warren originals, but it also contains many Kamala people. There are many Julián people in it. There are many Beto people in it. There are many Cory people in it. “

Warren’s performance in Iowa worries some of her New Hampshire supporters, including Joanne Tessoni, who attended the Nashua meeting and tried to decide between Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“She surprised me with Iowa, I will admit, and I really hope she will win here in New Hampshire, and that’s why I’m here,” Tessoni said. “I have to make sure that if I vote next week, it is the right vote, because I want to make sure that we get a new president there who wins against Trump. I’m still on the fence.”

Other New Hampshire democratic voters are watching the results of Iowa as they try to find out who is the best candidate to defeat President Trump.