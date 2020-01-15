Warren sought to “raise concern” with Sanders in post-debate exchange, says Sanders campaign

Updated: 2:50 p.m. EST Jan 15, 2020

Sanders told Warren he would “talk about it later,” Shakir told the Washington Post. But the Sanders campaign, which referred CNN to this description, declined to comment further. The Warren campaign has so far refused to deal with the content of the exchange.

The substance of Warren’s apparent frustration and whether or not the two spoke afterward remains a mystery. The scene was captured on live television, but the candidates’ microphones had been turned off. Sanders went to shake her hand, she didn’t take it, and then they had a brief back and forth. He seemed to raise his hands and walk away.

The strange interaction ended a 48-hour period in which the first two presidential progressives, most of whom went through a year-long campaign without any sign of public discord, were suddenly disagreed with a Sanders campaign volunteer script questioning Warren’s ability to appeal to voters outside of a “highly educated and better off” base.

And on Monday, Warren said Sanders told him in a private meeting in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency. Sanders has repeatedly denied making such a comment while Warren has stood firm saying he did – and that she “disagreed”.

The only witness within earshot of the post-debate conversation was candidate Tom Steyer, who later told reporters that he had not heard what the two were discussing and – feeling what he described as an “awkward moment” – sought to get out of the way.

“I was just going to say” Good night, Senator Sanders “and I said to myself” OK, something is going on here, “said Steyer.” Good night, I’m getting out of here. “

Asked after the debate about what Warren said about Sanders when he left the scene, Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner told CNN: “I’m not sure what she said, but you can read body language. Obviously, their conversation was not pleasant. “

About an hour earlier, during the debate, Sanders and Warren both doubled their previous accounts from the 2018 meeting. Pressed by the moderators, Warren called Sanders his “friend” and insisted that she was not there “to try to fight with Bernie”, before turning to the wider stigma surrounding women in high office.

“This question of whether a woman can be president or not has been raised and it is time for us to attack it head on,” said Warren. “I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s record for wins. So can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this scene: Collectively, they lost 10 elections. the only people on this stadium who have won all the elections they have been in are women. “

Sanders, who said he “didn’t want to waste a lot of time on this because (a fight between them) is what Donald Trump and maybe some of the media want”, vehemently denied the question if a woman could win the presidency.

“Anyone who knows me knows it is incomprehensible that I think that a woman cannot be president of the United States,” he said. “Go to YouTube today. They have a video of me 30 years ago talking about how a woman could become President of the United States.”

