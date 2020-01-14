A text message referring to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas,” sent through rival Bernie Sanders’ voluntary messaging system, led to arguing and confusion among supporters of both candidates on social media.

It turned out the text message came from a rogue Sanders campaign volunteer who was believed to be in favor of President Donald Trump, the campaign told The Associated Press. The person has been removed from the system.

But the picture, posted on Monday by a pro-Warren fundraising group, led to misinformation and increased tension among supporters of Warren and Sanders.

The campaign’s text message, addressed to a woman named Caitlin, asked, “Are you in for Bernie?”

The person responded by saying that they were not because they volunteered for the Warren campaign.

“Pocahontas, right?” The text of the campaign responded – relying on the racial stain Trump regularly uses to mock Warren, who had previously claimed the American Indian heritage.

Twitter users immediately doubted the veracity of the text message, with some claiming that Warren’s campaign organized the exchange and posted it online to undermine Sanders. Others insisted that the image of the text exchange was digitally manipulated.

In response, some pro-Sanders accounts tweet satirical images of offensive text messages from the Warren campaign that were shared thousands of times online.

The Twitter user who posted the text message image did not respond to the request for comment from the AP.

The Warren campaign has no connection with the account that posted the SMS campaign, a Warren spokesperson told the AP.

A Sanders campaign assistant confirmed that the text was sent from the system, which uses volunteers who can register online to send text messages to voters across the country.

The Sanders campaign told the AP that it believes a Trump supporter sent the text after joining the program. The campaign can view text messages sent by volunteers and then the individual has removed the program.

The mobile number mentioned in the text message has also been broken.

___

Amanda Seitz, The Associated Press