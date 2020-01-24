Elizabeth Warren brushed off concerns expressed in a viral clip from a so-called “angry father” who argued that her student loan plan rewarded irresponsible behavior.

In a clip shared on Tuesday on an anonymous Pro Trump Twitter account and reinforced by conservative media, an unnamed man tells Warren that he has given up his vacation and saved money on his daughter’s education so she won’t get into debt has more.

“We did the right thing and we’re being kidnapped,” he said of their plan.

When asked about the clip in an interview on “CBS This Morning,” Warren replied that younger Americans are “crushed” by student loan debt, which is approximately $ 1.5 trillion.

“Look, we’re building a future by improving it,” she said. “What would we have done according to the same logic? Social security didn’t start because we didn’t start it for you last week or last month? “

