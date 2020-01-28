Warren proposes infectious disease plan amid epidemic in China

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren announced a plan to prevent, contain and treat infectious diseases as a new viral disease spreads in China. Massachusetts senator unveiled a plan that includes full funding for prevention on Tuesday. and the federal government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pandemic response. programs. The agency has faced severe budget cuts under President Donald Trump, including emergency funds and global health programs that were set up following the Ebola epidemic in Africa. the West in 2014. “Like so many others, Trump’s approach to protecting us from epidemics is a mess,” Warren wrote in an online article announcing the plan. “But when he is gone, we can get there “Warren’s proposal comes after the coronavirus killed more than 100 people in China and the center of the crisis, Wuhan, remains blocked. The United States has confirmed cases in Washington state, Illinois, Southern California, and Arizona. Warren’s announcement was not an accident – nor was she the candidate writing the proposal. campaign has adopted the reputation of having “a plan” for almost everything. polls with former vice president Joe Biden, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigeig, along with Iowa caucuses leading to the primary vote, looming on February 3. Warren blamed the Trump administration for proposing “billions of cuts to agencies responsible for fighting and preventing pandemics, a devastating blow that would put lives at risk.” However, not all of these cuts were approved by the Congress. She also promised to push The CDC will develop vaccines against infectious diseases, including a universal flu vaccination. But it’s the National Institutes of Health that have already made it a priority to develop a better flu vaccine. Warren said it can mitigate the spread of disease by fighting climate change. and the move from the United States to a universal health care system funded by the government as part of the “Medicare for All” program. She also wants to increase NIH funding by $ 100 billion. If a high price can make it difficult to Survival of the appropriation process, Warren plans to contribute to the funding by creating a “de jure pot.” It would be a pot of money forcing private companies to donate part of their profits from state-funded research to the NIH. Warren also promises to work with Congress to replenish funding from the Department of Health and Social Services’ Emergency Public Health Fund to better respond to epidemics and create a Global Health Security Corps that “will ensure that we can get the right expertise at the center of an epidemic before it becomes an epidemic. “” Diseases like the coronavirus remind us t why we need strong international institutions, strong investments in public health and a government that is ready to take action at any time, ”wrote Warren. “When we prepare and collaborate effectively to address common threats that don’t stop at borders, the international community can stop these diseases in their tracks.”

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has announced a plan to prevent, contain and treat infectious diseases as a new viral disease spreads in China.

The Massachusetts senator unveiled a plan Tuesday to fully fund federal pandemic prevention and response programs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency has faced drastic budget cuts under President Donald Trump, including emergency funds and global health programs that were set up following the Ebola epidemic in Africa. the West in 2014.

“Like so many others, Trump’s approach to protecting us from epidemics is a mess,” Warren wrote in an online article announcing the plan. “But when it’s gone, we can fix it.”

Warren’s proposal comes after the coronavirus killed more than 100 people in China and the city at the center of the crisis, Wuhan, is still in detention. The United States has confirmed cases in Washington State, Illinois, Southern California and Arizona.

The timing of Warren’s announcement was no accident – nor was it the fact that she was the candidate writing the proposal. During more than a year of campaigning, Warren adopted the reputation of having “a plan” for almost everything. It remains grouped near the top of the polls with former vice president Joe Biden, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigeig, with Iowa caucuses leading in the primary vote, which looms on February 3.

Warren blamed the Trump administration for proposing “billions of cuts to agencies responsible for fighting and preventing pandemics, a devastating blow that would put lives at risk.” However, not all of these cuts were approved by the Congress.

She also promised to push the CDC to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, including universal vaccination against influenza. But it was the National Institutes of Health that had already given priority to developing a better flu vaccine.

Warren said she can mitigate the spread of disease by fighting climate change and moving the United States to a universal health care system funded by the government through the Medicare for All program. She also wants to increase NIH funding by $ 100 billion.

While such a high price can make survival of the appropriation process difficult, Warren plans to help with the funding by creating a “de jure pot”. It would be a pot of money forcing private companies to pay part of their profits from public funds. looking back at NIH.

Warren also promises to work with Congress to replenish funding from the Department of Health and Social Services’ Emergency Public Health Fund to better respond to epidemics and create a Global Health Security Corps that “will ensure that that we can get the right expertise at the center of an epidemic before it becomes an epidemic. “

“Diseases like the coronavirus remind us of why we need strong international institutions, solid investments in public health, and a government ready to take action at any time,” wrote Warren. “When we prepare and collaborate effectively to address common threats that don’t stop at borders, the international community can stop these diseases in their tracks.”

