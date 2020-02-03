Warren lags behind Latino voters and takes off

Elizabeth Warren enters the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary lag behind Bernie Sanders and, depending on the poll, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

While the race is at its peak, Warren is trying to get support from a group that is the key to promoting the Democratic presidential nomination this year: Latino voters.

Warren started late with winning Latinos. She only hired a national Latinx outreach director in September, a month after a few other candidates, leaving Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden behind to support Latinos.

“We are seeing her numbers increase and her outreach efforts seem to be developing,” says Matt Barreto, co-founder of Latino Decisions, a research and opinion poll company focusing on the Latino community.

Ivelisse D’Onofrio is a big part of those outreach efforts. She lives in Windham, N.H. and knocks on doors for Warren in Nashua, most of the Latinos in New Hampshire.

D’Onofrio, originally from Puerto Rico, says that many of the Latino voters she meets identify with the Warren story.

“This is a woman who does not come from wealth. It is a woman who comes from a hardworking family,” says D’Onofrio. “She learned that her father was unable to work at the same time because he had health problems, and her mother was able to work and support her family. She feels like a person who understands what the Central United States is about is going. “

She has also drawn the support of former presidential candidate Julian Castro, who is storming through Iowa on behalf of Warren.

Former presidential candidate Julián Castro is campaigning for Warren during a small meeting at La Carreta Mexican Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Another supporter of Warren is the state of Rep. Jon Santiago, who is also a first aid doctor.

“Ultimately, the reason why people come to the emergency room, especially in a place like the Boston Medical Center, is largely due to what’s going on in their communities and the problems they face. Whether it’s poverty, racism, sexism, violence, “says Santiago. “These are (big) problems. So you need big plans and big ideas. And Elizabeth Warren really gets those big ideas for me. She understands the need for major structural changes.”

But not everyone sees it that way. Warren is third of the Democratic candidates supporting Latinos. And Barreto thinks it’s because Warren is not so much a household name as other presidential candidates.

“She is still behind the front runners, who are now Bernie Sanders, a bit about Joe Biden,” says Barreto. “Both men have a very high name recognition.”

Sanders attracts supporters such as Carlos Cardona, who grew up in a slum in Puerto Rico. He now lives in Laconia, N.H. and runs for the state legislator. Like many millennials, Cardona says he was attracted to Sanders’ long record of service as a progressive one.

“Bernie Sanders has been the same boy since I was born and that was 1989, so I think it’s a powerful thing,” says Cardona. “For a man as old as he is, he gets more young people than any other candidate in the slate of candidates. And the reason why he focuses on the issues that matter to the generation that is now taking the lead in America My community, (the) Spanish and LGBTQ community, recognizes that. “

Polling by Latino Decisions revealed that the most important problems for Latinos are health care and the economy. That is what Rep. Andy Vargas, from Haverhill, hears when he knocks on doors in New Hampshire.

“One of the keys to Latino voters is that many people think we are voters who only deal with one issue, and we only care about immigration, right?” Vargas says. “And the reality is that this is probably not the number one problem for the Latino community.”

Vargas praises Warren for its detailed plans with regard to bread and butter, including education. In Warren campaigns, he says he is impressed by the number of Latino-specific door knock campaigns he has seen.

“I’ve been to New Hampshire several times now, where the lists we get are specifically for Latino homes,” says Vargas. “And we talk to Latino families in their language, in Spanish, listen to them and follow them up. And I think that level of intentionality will pay off in the long run.”

Latino Decisions estimates that 13% of the likely democratic voters are in Massachusetts and 3% in New Hampshire are Latino. Those are not large numbers, but they are enough to influence a nearby primary. And Barreto says that Latinos are very motivated to vote this election season.

Latino decisions found 74% of Latino voters in California that they were sure they would vote in that state’s primary, which will have a major impact on the race.

“Just because of the Latino vote in California and Texas together, there are more what we can call Latino delegates than Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada, bringing four early states together,” says Barreto. “So, really, the Latino vote on Super Tuesday could restructure the presidential race if one of the candidates does well.”

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters during a campaign event at the West High School in Iowa City. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)