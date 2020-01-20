Warren & Klobuchar 2020? This unprecedented approval was not what democrats expected

In a historic announcement, the New York Times broke Sunday evening with a long tradition of supporting not one but two democratic contenders in the 2020 presidential election: Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota.

The newspaper has endorsed all presidential candidates since its inception, and recently supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

As a cultural signifier, the Times endorsement still amounts to a form of political currency and the newspaper’s decision to support two female candidates is a striking break with tradition.

In an ed-ed, the editorial board announced the extraordinarily detailed legislative agenda of Warren and the centrism of Klobuchar, which framed the decision to support two candidates as a tacit recognition of an increasingly fractionated Democratic Party to reconcile to to meet the moment and win the presidency.

“There will be people who are dissatisfied that this page does not throw its weight behind a single candidate, favoring centrists or progressives,” writes the editorial. “But it is a fight that the party has longed for since the defeat of Mrs. Clinton in 2016, and a fight that should be played in the public arena and in the privacy of the polling booth.”

However, it is precisely the role of approval to choose between a variety of political impulses – to present an ideological representation as the most correct. The choice to endorse two women who use such drastically different means to achieve their goal feels like a renunciation of that responsibility.

Nevertheless, the approval of the Times ends in a hopeful tone: “May the best woman win.”

