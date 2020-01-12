“I was disappointed to learn that Bernie was sending her volunteers to throw me in the trash,” presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said in Iowa on Sunday.

Warren was responding to a report published in Politico on Saturday that made reference to a script from Bernie Sanders’ campaign that teaches volunteers how to speak to potential Warren voters.

Warren retorts: “I was disappointed to learn that Bernie is sending his volunteers to throw me in the trash. Bernie has known me and known me for a long time … I hope that bernie is reconsidering and orienting its campaign in a different direction. »Also note the« factionalism »caused by 2016 https://t.co/ER0Vm6sgJS pic.twitter.com/ N8prZdeZk9

The script said in part, “I like Elizabeth Warren (optional). In fact, she is my second choice. But here’s my concern about it. “

The script then uses language for the apparent purpose of showing how Warren, as a candidate in the general election, may lack depth: “The people who support her are very educated and wealthy people who will run and vote Democrats, no matter what. The script continues, saying that Warren provides “no new basis for the Democratic Party.”

Although the Sanders campaign did not question the authenticity of the Politico report on Sunday, Sanders responded to the controversy, telling reporters, “No one is going to attack Elizabeth.”

Sanders was asked if he had approved or seen the memo and replied, “Nooo. Of course not. “

Sanders continued, “Look, I just read about it. We have over 500 people on our campaign. People do certain things. I am sure that in Elizabeth’s campaign, people are also doing certain things. But you’ve been hearing me for months. I never said a negative word about Elizabeth Warren who is a friend of mine. We have different problems, that’s what this is about, but no one is going to attack Elizabeth. “

This flaw, if you can call it that, seems rather sweet and not entirely unexpected with the proximity of the polls in Iowa. If nothing else, especially for political junkies, it makes the debate coming Tuesday night a little more intriguing.