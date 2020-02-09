Warren forgets that she is in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The latest about the Democratic Presidential Race 2020 and the area code on Tuesday in New Hampshire (all local times):

3 pm.

New Hampshire is practically the back yard of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. So much so that she mistakenly thought she was home when she camped there.

During a rally held at a high school in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday, Warren said, “It’s up to you, Massachusetts.”

The crowd immediately responded with giggles and corrections. Warren corrected himself with a laugh and said, “And to the New Hampshire people. Thank you very much.”

Warren has refused to call New Hampshire a must in the preliminary round on Tuesday even though it borders Massachusetts. After the event, she told reporters, “There are 55 more states or territories after that. It looks like there will be a long fight for the nomination. “

___

14:40

Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota, says she plans to continue to go against expectations and make her way to the New Hampshire area code.

Despite spending the past year behind the frontrunners, Klobuchar has received a boost in recent days thanks to strong debate and the infusion of cash. At a rally at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Sunday, their campaign first set up about 250 chairs and then removed them to make room for a crowd of over 700 people.

Klobuchar said she has had an “incredible journey” over the past few days and is expecting to do well in New Hampshire as it is a “grass roots area” where voters really listen.

___

14:25

The chairman of the National Democratic Committee said that after the 2020 elections, the national party will consider whether the contracting states should hold elections.

The word from DNC chairman Tom Perez follows the voting problems in the Iowa assemblies last Monday.

Perez tells ABC’s “This Week” that Iowa could have avoided problems if it had hosted a major event by government officials rather than an event by volunteers and the party.

He was looking forward to “talking” about parties “out of the business of holding elections”.

Iowa’s attempts to start ended up in a mess after a technical problem, and then a phone jam prevented the Iowa Democratic Party from gathering results soon after the trials ended.

It was not until Thursday that the State party declared that the results were complete. The Associated Press states that based on the information available, no winner can be determined. The AP believes that the results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party may not be accurate

Perez says the Democratic Party will also review whether Iowa should maintain its status as the first in the nation to cast votes.

___

13:30

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders insists that he doesn’t want to “disparage” rival Pete Buttigieg, but Sanders points out supporters in New Hampshire why he thinks Buttigieg shouldn’t be the party’s candidate.

While performing in Plymouth, Sanders first called Buttigieg “my friend”. This attracts a loud laugh from Sanders supporters.

Then Sanders said, “We’re not here to disparage Pete, he’s campaigning well, but our views are different.”

Sanders said a candidate like Buttigieg who receives campaign contributions from pharmaceutical company executives or “Wall Street Tycoons” would not prevail against “the corporate elite”.

Sanders has similarly criticized how his rivals collect money in the past. But his pointed comments about Buttigieg come when Sanders struggles to win the New Hampshire area code in two days.

___

12:45

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden downplayed the notion that his graduation from the Iowa Caucuses would affect his eligibility.

The former vice president tells voters in New Hampshire that rivals Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were “better organized than we were in Iowa”.

Biden emphasizes that voters should treat the first four early electoral states “as one”. New Hampshire, which holds its primary position, is the second state to vote early, followed by Nevada and South Carolina.

Two candidates take part in the competitions in New Hampshire, which Biden describes to voters as “from the two states next door”. These are Sanders, Vermont Senator, and Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Senator.

Biden returns to the format of the town hall. New Hampshire voters tend to be proud. Before Sunday, Biden had stopped asking questions to the crowd at its New Hampshire events in January and February. Instead, Biden focused on welcoming rope supporters to these events.

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.