Warren asks SEC to verify if Trump warned Mar-a-Lago Pals of Soleimani attack

2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) calls on financial regulators to investigate whether President Donald Trump broke the law when he told his club associates and attendees of Mar-a-Lago to expect something “big” in response to Iran’s murder of an American entrepreneur in Iraq.

The Daily Beast previously reported that Trump had told allies at his Palm Beach club that he had something “big” in the works to combat Iran’s aggressive behavior in the region and that they were going read “soon”. The president specifically mentioned to some of his associates in Mar-a-Lago that he had been in contact with his senior national security and military officials over possible response plans, two sources told the Daily Beast.

He did not mention specific attack plans or human targets for a military response, the sources said. “He kept saying, ‘You’ll see,’ said one of the club enthusiasts, describing a conversation with the president that had taken place just days before the American attack.

A few days later, the United States launched a mission to assassinate the Iranian military leader, General Qassem Soleimani, while driving near Baghdad airport. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration decided to strike the Iranian general because he was planning “imminent” attacks on American interests. These claims have since collapsed, the president himself having tweeted that “it didn’t really matter” whether the threat was imminent or not.

Now, Senator Warren is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission to determine “whether there has been any illegal trading in defense stocks or products related to prior knowledge of individuals, “according to the letter sent to Warren agencies, which quotes reports from The Daily Beast. Warren also requests agencies to brief the issue no later than February 13.

“The people who were invited to President Trump’s complex may have obtained confidential information on market developments,” said the letter. “These individuals … would have been able to make significant profits simply by being guests or members of President Trump’s private complex.”

Warren’s letter notes that the share prices of several subcontractors have jumped following the assassination of Soleimani. According to the letter, Northrop Grumman’s stock prices rose by more than 5% and those of Lockheed Martin by 3.6%.

Warren said the Daily Beast’s report on Trump’s conversations at Mar-a-Lago went beyond what U.S. officials had publicly stated before the strike, including threats against Tehran on Twitter.

And even though Warren said his team had no way of knowing which people had received information from President Trump before the attack, if people had traded in securities or commodities based on that information, they could have violated the 1984 law on sanctions against insider trading.

This law prohibits individuals from buying or selling a security when they are in possession of important, non-public information. Civil penalties are “three times the amount of profit gained or loss avoided,” according to the letter, and criminal penalties can amount to $ 5 million or 20 years’ imprisonment, or both.