Warren and Klobuchar lead the way over late fundraising Democratic rivals

Democratic presidential candidates on the left, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Senator Amy Klobuchar, D- Minn., And businessman Tom Steyer take the stage during a Democratic Presidential primary debate on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles. (PBS screenshot via Twitter)

By SARA BURNETT and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said Friday that she had raised $ 21.2 million from October to December, more than $ 1.5 million coming on the last day of l & # 39; year. But the Massachusetts senator was still lagging behind a trio of other prominent rivals in fundraising and had not reached its previous three-month total.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said she had taken $ 11.4 million for her bid for the White House to close the year. It was the best fundraising quarter of his campaign.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the strongest progressive voice with Warren, said he raised more than $ 34.5 million in the same quarter, proving that his heart attack in October did not not slowed down his prowess in fundraising. Sanders and Warren are both highly dependent on small donations from donors who come mainly online.

Former Vice President Joe Biden rebounded from a summer recession to raise $ 22.7 million, also his best quarterly result as presidential candidate, while Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend in Indiana raised $ 24.7 million. The two generally use more traditional fundraising methods, including frequent meetings with large donors that Warren and Sanders have avoided.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who has yet to score enough in the latest polls to qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate scheduled for January 14, announced he has received $ 16.5 million.

In the third quarter of last year, Warren raised $ 24.6 million through months of intense ballot, which put him first with Biden and Sanders. But lately, Warren's support has plateaued as Buttigieg has jumped into the top. Warren and Buttigieg have been arguing for weeks about fundraising tactics, but Warren's latest donations further suggest that his overall momentum is slowing.

It could have been worse. In an email to supporters last week, Warren's campaign said it only raised $ 17 million with just a few days left for the quarter – which may have helped to trigger the donation infusion of the last hours of the year. Warren's campaign manager Roger Lau said on Friday that the senator's average contribution was $ 23, proving the popular nature of his appeal.

Lau wrote that, all told last year, nearly one million donors have provided more than 2.7 million contributions to raise more than $ 71 million for Warren.

Klobuchar said that 145,126 people donated between September and December, with an average contribution of $ 32. Campaign director Justin Buoen set a tone similar to that of Lau, citing a "massive increase in popular support".

Buoen attributed the increase to the good performance of the Minnesota senator in the fall debates, which he said helped the campaign double its staff in Iowa and New Hampshire, where voters voted for the Democratic nomination from February 3 and invested in the next two. States – Nevada and South Carolina. The campaign is also spending money in the states that will vote in the contests on Tuesday, March 3.

The large sums for so many democratic hopes for the presidential election are a positive sign but also indicate that the fight for the nomination of the party could continue for several months, which would make it difficult for the candidates who do not have any. solid campaign funding to stay in the race to replace President Donald Trump.

Trump's campaign said it had raised $ 46 million in the last quarter and had more than $ 102 million in cash. The size of the Democratic candidates' campaign bank accounts will not be clear until the January 31 federal reporting deadline – and will provide a more complete picture of everyone's situation than just the announcements of the amount of money. money they collected in the fourth quarter.

This story has been corrected to show that the federal reporting deadline is January 31, not January 15.