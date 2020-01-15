Warren and Biden vie for US troops in the Middle East

Withdraw all American combat troops from the Middle East, to the last. This was the position of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during the democratic debate on Tuesday evening. It is a position that sets it apart from many of its rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

For the first time in a series of debates for the 2020 presidential election, moderators focused the first thirty minutes of Tuesday night’s event on how candidates would behave as commander-in-chief – in particular on how they would handle Iran’s growing threat to the Middle East and if they chose to withdraw troops from the region.

The debate comes just two weeks after President Donald Trump chose to assassinate Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani while driving near Baghdad airport in Iraq.

Warren, a candidate often criticized for her lack of foreign policy experience, said she would be the best candidate for a commander-in-chief because she has a clearer vision of the US military commitments abroad that have kept the United States at war in Iraq and Afghanistan for the better. part of two decades.

“At the Senate Armed Services Committee, we have one general after another in Afghanistan who arrives and says, you know, we’ve just turned the page. And now everything is going to be different. And what happens next? It’s the same for another year, “said Warren. “It must stop. It is not enough to say one day we will go out. No one on the ground, none of our soldiers can describe the exit conditions. It is time to repatriate our combat troops. “

Biden boasted that during the Obama administration he led the effort to withdraw American troops from Iraq. But this withdrawal contributed to the rise of the so-called Islamic State terrorist group. But later in the debate on Tuesday evening, Biden said that troops should stay in the region to patrol the Gulf, adding that it would be a “mistake to withdraw the small number of troops that are there now to deal with Daesh. “. rest of his response, quibbling with words about what would happen if the troops withdrew, ultimately pointing the blame at Trump for putting America in a position where they should now be expelled from Iraq.

Senator Sanders (D-VT) avoided CNN’s Wolf Blitzer question by simply saying that “the American people are sick and tired of the endless wars that have cost us billions of dollars.” Instead, Sanders pivoted his response to focus on the need of the United States. diplomacy with the weapons of the Middle East. He said the United States should work more closely with the United Nations and should “rebuild the State Department”.

The candidates, including Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, completed the foreign policy section by emphasizing the need for diplomacy despite the growing tensions between the United States and Iran under the Trump administration. Buttigieg said that “ensuring that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons” will be a priority in his administration, as will Sanders. Klobuchar said she would make a point of bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran. (President Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement in his first 100 days in office.) Following the assassination of Soleimani, Tehran announced that it would withdraw from its remaining obligations in under the nuclear deal, but would allow international inspectors to continue studying its activities at its facilities.

