In a tense and dramatic exchange in the moments following the Democratic debate Tuesday evening, Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of having called her a liar on national television. Sanders replied that it was Warren who had called him a liar and said that they should not talk about it properly At the end of the debate, the studio audience and viewers saw Warren walking towards Sanders and not shake his outstretched hand. The two senators seemed to have a heated and brief exchange before Sanders seemed to raise his hands, turn around and walk away. The video of the exchange was broadcast live without audio, but the sound of the moment was picked up by CNN microphones and found on Wednesday. “I think you called me a liar on national television,” says Warren. “What?” Sanders responded. “I think you called me a liar on national television,” she repeated. “You know, don’t do it now. If you want to have this discussion, we’ll have this discussion,” said Sanders, to whom Warren replied, “Anytime.” “You called me a liar,” continued Sanders. “You told me – okay, don’t do it now.” After their exchange, Democratic candidate Tom Steyer, who stood behind the two senators, can be heard saying, “I don’t want to get into the I just want to say hello, Bernie.” A campaign spokesperson Sanders said declined to comment on audio. A spokesperson for Warren’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment. The tense interaction between Sanders and Warren limited a 48-hour period during which the two presidential progressives, who mostly spent a year-long campaign without any public sign of Monday, Warren said that Sanders had him said in a private meeting in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency. In a CNN story, four sources said Sanders told Warren at a meeting that a woman could not win; Sanders repeatedly denied making the comment while Warren stood firm saying he did – and she didn’t agree with his assessment. The succinct post-debate exchange between Warren and Sanders was all the more striking because it occurred during a series of routine jokes between the rivals, while the applause of the crowd still resounded inside. from the Drake University Sheslow Auditorium in Des Moines. “Joe, good job,” said Warren, reaching out to former vice president Joe Biden. “Nice to see you.” “Good work, Pete (Buttigieg),” said Sanders. “Good work, Amy (Klobuchar).” Then Warren found himself face to face with Sanders and confronted him, puncturing the non-aggression pact that took place last year. It was notable that before the debate, the two senators shook hands when they arrived on stage. When they left, they didn’t do it. The conversation was not captured on the main audio stream of the candidates’ podiums. The conversation took place on the debate stage, in full view of the audience, and took place before the clip-on microphones of Sanders and Warren were removed. During Tuesday’s debate, Sanders and Warren both doubled on their various reports from the 2018 meeting., Warren called Sanders his “friend” and insisted that she was not there “to try to fight with Bernie”, before turning to the wider problem of women running for president. Sanders, who had said he “didn’t want to waste a lot of time on this because (a fight between them) is what Donald Trump and maybe some of the media want”, vehemently denied the question of whether a woman could win the presidency. “Anyone who knows me knows it is incomprehensible that I think a woman could not be president of the United States,” he said. “Go to YouTube today. They have a video of me 30 years ago talking about how a woman could become President of the United States.”

