SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – Prosecutors in El Salvador said Friday that they had issued an arrest warrant for the former head of the country’s convention on money laundering.

Attorney General Raul Melara said former congress leader Sigfrido Reyes and at least 14 employees who allegedly laundered about $ 6 million in proceeds from fraud and embezzlement.

Other suspects have been charged with selling government property to companies of Reyes at prices that are below the market price.

Reyes is a former member of the FMLN, the left-wing guerrilla coalition that turned into a political party after the 1992 peace agreement.

The FMLN was president of the country for much of the 2010 years, before losing power in the 2019 presidential election.

Reyes served as the head of the unicameral congress of the country from 2011-2015. He left El Salvador in November and may be in France or Russia.

In his Twitter account, Reyes called the accusations “crude political persecution.”

Melara said Friday that 10 out of 14 employees, including Reyes’ wife, had been taken prisoner.

The corresponding press