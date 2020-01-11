Warning rain and freezing weather for the Ottawa region

Loading...

Rain turns late in the afternoon into ice cold rain.

Environment Canada tells us there is “a soaker on tap on Saturday”.

Well, I think so, because we have both rain and ice warnings.

Welcome to the winter of 2020, it seems that everything we’ve written about (and talked about) is the rising and falling temperatures.

It was a wild ride and this weekend it will be no different.

Saturday starts with fog and rain, and much of it.

Most areas in the region should receive about 20 to 30 mm of the wet stuff on Saturday night. The rain is expected to turn into ice cold rain, sometimes mixed with ice pellets tonight and then continuing tonight before turning into some snow on Sunday morning.

Accumulation of ice from 5 to 10 mm is possible by Sunday morning. Precipitation is expected to end on Sunday at noon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking areas become icy, slippery and dangerous. Use extra caution when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving behavior to changing road conditions.

Saturday’s high is expected to peak at 9 ° C before temperatures drop to -5 ° C at night.

Hold your umbrella, because it will also be windy. The wind from Saturday morning from the southwest must be 20 km / h and shift this afternoon to the north. The wind rises tonight at a speed of 30 km / h, with gusts of wind up to 50. That wind will feel closer to -13.

Sunday should start with ice pellets mixed with black ice and then change to snow mixed with ice pellets in the morning and ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. The amount of snow and ice must be between 2 and 4 cm.

Sunday aims for a high of -5 ° C, the low cloudy sky drops to – 14.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 8.

