Warning of snow and ice in the next 48 hours

Met Éireann has issued a weather alarm for snow and ice across the country.

A status yellow warning was also issued for wind.

Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong west to south-west winds over Ireland with average speeds of 50 to 65 km / h and gusts generally between 90 and 110 km / h.

These values ​​will be higher in Atlantic coastal areas.

Snow / ice warning issued

Status: yellow

Location: Nationwide

Valid: 48 hours from midnight Sunday to midnight Tuesday

Complete warnings can be found at https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/qdyZFVFB2I

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on February 9, 2020

On Monday and Tuesday there will also be frequent winter showers with some snowfall – especially in the west and north.

According to Met Éireann, it is possible to stop traveling, especially on longer routes.

The wind warning is valid until midday on Monday – the snow-ice alarm is active all day Monday and Tuesday.

This is because thousands of homes and businesses run out of electricity overnight after strong winds from Storm Ciara.

According to ESB Networks, efforts are being made to fix errors as soon as possible.

Met Éireann says the storm will create very windy or stormy conditions – with heavy rain, sun sails and frequent heavy rain showers.

Some of them will see hail and thunder.

The winds will be strongest this morning and early afternoon, with some strong gusts.

Our Atlantic map shows the precipitation and pressure forecast for the next 7 days in 6-hour intervals: https://t.co/v5aQGT8F9e

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days can be found here: https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/yYpj3BIGrj

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on February 9, 2020

A combination of spring tides and high seas creates a significant risk of coastal flooding, particularly along the west and northwest coasts.

Even at maximum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, there will be surface flooding.

This evening and this evening, stormy conditions will also appear on some Atlantic coasts.

Flood at the Laois / Offaly count center in Portlaoise | Picture: Stan Henderson

It gets much colder when the showers become wintry and in some areas sleet and snow fall.

Some snow is forecast in the morning, especially over the hills in the north and west – with night depths of 0 to 3 degrees.

There are also some travel breaks as Aer Lingus advises all passengers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport.