Warning letters went to lawmakers, cabinet secretary

(Clockwise from the top left) Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam; Sequanna Taylor, supervisor of Milwaukee County and director of MPS; Caleb Frostman, secretary of Workforce Development; and Rep. David Crowley, a candidate for the Milwaukee County executive. (Photo: Journal Sentinel files)

MADISON – Among the thousands of voters who may have been flagged to be removed from Wisconsin voter lists, are two state legislators, a cabinet secretary, a supervisor from Milwaukee County, and a former Chancellor from the University of Wisconsin.

Election officials in October asked more than 230,000 people to update their voter registration because they believed they had moved. The letters caused an ongoing legal battle over whether the recipients should be taken off the rolls quickly.

State officials have for months refused to disclose the list of those who had received the letters, but again admitted this week and released the list under the open records law of the state.

The list shows that among the thousands of voters who received the letters last year, some were government officials. Most officials confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that they had recently moved and said they had updated their electoral records or were planning to do so soon.

Among those who were targeted, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam; Rep. David Crowley, D-Milwaukee; Secretary for personnel development Caleb Frostman; Milwaukee County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor and former UW Extension Chancellor Cathy Sandeen.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission was planning to give people about a year and a half to update their voter registration or confirm that they have not moved. The committee was planning to get people off the roles in 2021 if they had not yet acted.

Three voters complained in November with the help of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty and argued that voters should be taken off the rollers if they had not acted within 30 days of sending the letters.

Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Malloy ruled in their favor and ordered the commission to get people off the sandwiches. But an appeal court on January 14 blocked his decision for the time being, saying that the committee would probably win the case in the end.

For the time being, voters remain on the rollers.

Those who move must update their voter registration, what they can do online, at their clerk’s office or at the polls on election day. Voters can view their registration status and update it on www.myvote.wi.gov.

Officials say they have moved

Born said that he had moved from one part of Beaver Dam to another in the summer.

“When I was contacted about updating my voter address, I just went online and updated my voter address very quickly and easily,” he said in a statement.

Crowley, who moved to Milwaukee last spring, said he received the letter from the state election committee only because he had forwarded his mail from his old address. He said election officials should send letters to people’s new addresses, not their old ones.

“If we had not forwarded, we would never have received that postcard,” says Crowley, who is a candidate for the district director. “It’s a bit backwards.”

The electoral committee sent the letters to the addresses people used in their voter registration, but made sure they could be forwarded, said Reid Magney, a spokesperson for the committee. It sent them to the addresses already stored in the file to ensure that voters would get them even if they had not moved, he said.

Frostman won a special election for the senate in 2018, but lost his seat in the regular elections that fall. The democratic government Tony Evers called Frostman his personnel development secretary last year and Frostman moved from Sturgeon Bay to Madison to take on the job.

Frostman said he could not remember that he had received a letter from the state. He said he plans to update his voter registration so that he can vote in the spring elections.

Taylor, who is both a provincial supervisor and a member of the Milwaukee Public Schools Board, confirmed through a spokesperson she had recently relocated.

Sandeen left her position at UW in 2018 to become Chancellor at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

In response to the letters, the Milwaukee County Board is considering spending $ 50,000 on efforts to help voter registration and voter information. That effort, which will be voted on next week, is led by Theodore Lipscomb Sr., the chairman of the council and a candidate for the district director.

Please contact Patrick Marley at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

