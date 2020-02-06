Warner Music Group is looking at IPO

After having spent the last eight years as a private company, Warner Music Group wants to return to the public market, the big label announced on Thursday, and filed for a stock market introduction through the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The announcement comes just after a record first quarter for WMG in which the label raised $ 1.25 billion in revenue and generated $ 122 million in revenue, an increase of nearly 42% compared to the same quarter a year ago. It was the highest quarterly revenue Warner had in 16 years since the time Warner split in 2004, said Stephen Cooper, CEO of WMG in a statement amid the earnings announcement.

Warner Music has been a private company since its industrial group Access Industries, led by chairman Len Blavatnik, bought the label in 2011 for $ 3.3 billion. The new public offering from Warner comes just over a month after a similar step from Universal Music Group last December. The largest of the three record companies and home to artists, including Taylor Swift, Kanye West and the Beatles, announced a 10% sale to a consortium led by Chinese tech giant Tencent. Universal’s parent company Vivendi said at the time that it is “very happy” with its ambitions to expand further on the global market, and Universal Head Honcho Lucian Grainge told employees that “with the exception of additional resources to further promote our strategy, everything else will remain the same within the company.

A representative for WMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.