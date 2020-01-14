Warner looking for the biggest Australian summer

Warner’s summer also included his first 20 year anniversary against Sri Lanka and the second highest test in Australian history at 335 not against Pakistan.

With a maximum of 14 innings still available, Ricky Ponting’s record from 2436 from 2005 to 2006 is also out of the question for the left-hander.

David Warner had a run of races this summer in Australia and has expanded his record in India

“I’m hungry and the desire to score is all the time,” said Warner.

“I’m really making the best of it right now, my feet are moving well. I put my head over my front leg. The weight goes through the ball.”

“If you are in this kind of shape and touch and everything is going well for you, you have to make sure that you practice the same thing and do all the hard work.”

Warner’s 18th ODI Hundred placed him on the second best list of Australian century makers alongside Mark Waugh, with only Pontings 29 ahead of him.

Remarkably, Warner’s summer of dominance comes after averaging 9.5 in the ashes – the worst streak in history played by an opening batsman in 10 innings.

He’s spent more time on the networks this summer than ever in his career and it shows.

“It is no accident that I get out of here and do what I do,” said Warner.

“I look back at the early days against Pakistan and trained a lot in the first friendly.

“JL [Justin Langer] noted that I had been batting for almost two hours in this unlike me session.

“I didn’t play a shield game that led to it, and I felt that it would take some time. It really prepared me for the summer.”

The knock on Tuesday night was as dominant as every summer when he hit the Indians all over the floor.

He quickly punished Shardul Thakur for helping to eliminate him in a three-pack while also beating the sixes of spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

He raised his hundred out of 88 balls and finished with 17 boundaries and three sixes.

