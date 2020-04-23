Warner Bros. is. “Reflection” of its Theater Film Release Model – GeekTyrant

There have been many strange and interesting changes in the world lately because of the virus pandemic we found ourselves in. There are so many things I never thought I would ever see happening. Shut-down movie theaters are just one thing that happened and this led to some studios having to make decisions on the films they planned to release. Some of these films are gone or will go to streaming services and some are being made available for digital rental.

Now the owner of Warner Bros., AT &T’s chief operating officer John Stankey stating that they are “rethinking” their theater model. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stankey said his studio is “rethinking our theater model and looking for ways to accelerate efforts in line with the rapid changes in consumer behavior from the pandemic.”

Warner Bros. issued a number of early-to-digital films recently such as Birds of Prey, The Way Back, and just announced Scoob! it would also be released digitally in a theater venue. The studio must have been successful with the films they have released early to date if they are “rethinking” how they will proceed with their theatrical film release model from here.

No details are given of what this reflection is about, but it could range from releasing some films directly to digital or shortening the time between when a movie is released in theaters until release. digital it. I am sure there are other options that will be discussed too.

I know that many people prefer to watch movies at home, which is fine. I’m not one. The theatrical theater experience has always been my favorite. There are too many distractions in town for me to enjoy watching there.

As of right now, Warner Bros. plans to. yet to be released Christopher NolanTenet in theaters in July and that’s a good test to see what audiences will do. Will they be comfortable enough to start attending movies again? I will! I miss going to the movies! It’s too long and I’m making withdrawals!

Stankey’s statement raises many questions and it will be interesting to see what they have to do in the future and how it will affect movie theater venues.