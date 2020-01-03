warm night, a few showers Friday

Loading...

Video: Slight night, a few showers Friday

Updated: 19:48 EST 2 Jan, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

SO MANY LOVELY people in the world. Listen, this is how NEW YEAR has reached the end of Boston. Today in the city, the temperature was freezing ABOVE. 49, in Boston. 50 in Norwood. STILL moderately. 43, in Boston. IN LIGHT OF THE SOUTH southwest wind guarantees will be soft throughout the night. Chile to the north and west. We have about some of High THIN cirrus. There is a small WIND wants to hit Pittsburgh. What will happen is, WE'LL SEE THE NORTH END OF THE GET RAIN about to BOSTON, ROUTE NINE, the PIKE MORNING mass And maybe in the morning and noon and THEN TEMPORARILY THEN retract the South T. HERE it is soft. It's a little cold to the west. That is not even WINTER TYPE OF COLD. WE HAVE MUCH COLD WEATHER MAP. NOTICE OF RAIN STICKS tomorrow morning. Attached to Boston and ROUTE NINE. – Approach BOSTON AND VIA NINE. To the north, you can stay dry. The main part of this move OUR WAY ON SATURDAY. Mostly cloudy overnight. 40 or more in Boston. 30 EN elsewhere around the region. OTHER MILD tomorrow. If we had little sun, it would be in the 50s. We will be in the 40s WITH A few SHOWERS in SOUTH during the first half of the day. Here are the high temperatures planned for tomorrow with the entire region. The main part of the storm, here comes. TI will move to the south of us. If we had some cold air in place, it could produce some significant snow, but no. Cold air can try to work late hours in the storm in the morning WEE Sunday. That would be the only chance to get some PRESENT SNOW. Wet weather right in the game on Saturday night. THERE I yours now. AS WE – YOUR SNOW. As after midnight, we can see TRY TO RAIN CHANGE TO SNOW. Not particularly cold. It is going to have to snow hard to have an impact. Mid-morning SUNDAY IS HIGH SEA. Here's what could happen. If we assume it's nose hard enough IN THE WEE morning – NIEVA hard enough HOURS IN the morning, I can get one or two inches in this MASS. YES NO fisted enough, they may not have enough impact in terms of accumulation. It RAINED, half an inch to an inch. RAIN CAN AT LEAST ONE OFF-AND-IN NATURE to suck wheel. Around 39 degrees. It IS NOT supercold. With rain falling, which will make it feel colder than it actually is. KEY time to see would be late TEST Sunday Morning sunrise or only been out in the sun. – At sunrise or ONLY PAST sunrise. I

Video: Mild evening, a few showers Friday

Updated: 19:48 ET Jan 2, 2020

StormTeam 5 meteorologist Harvey Leonard says a few showers will develop on Friday and Saturday will be rainy, too.

StormTeam 5 meteorologist Harvey Leonard says a few showers will develop on Friday and Saturday will be rainy, too.

. [TagsToTranslate] videocasts