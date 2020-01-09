Wareham police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Loading...

Wareham police issued a disappearance alert for a 14-year-old girl. Police said Sadie Jones was missing by her adoptive parent. We don’t know when she disappeared; Jones is described as white with green eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, police said. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Wareham Youth Police Inspector Karl Baptiste at 508-295-1212. A message can also be sent via Facebook Messenger to the Wareham Police Service (@WarehamPolice). Anonymous advice can be left by calling 508-291-2300 or by texting “warehampd” followed by the message to CRIMES, which is 274637.

Wareham police issued a disappearance alert for a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Sadie Jones was missing by her adoptive parent. We don’t know when she disappeared.

Jones is described as white with green eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Wareham police juvenile detective, Karl Baptiste, at 508-295-1212. A message can also be sent via Facebook Messenger to the Wareham Police Service (@WarehamPolice).

Anonymous advice can be left by calling 508-291-2300 or by sending a message “warehampd” followed by the message to CRIMES, which is 274637.

.