Warcraft 3: Reforged is so unpopular that Blizzard grants refunds immediately

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Warcraft 3: Reforged has not become more popular since its release. The noise has gotten so bad that Blizzard has reportedly started giving instant refunds to players who want it.

This is the word from Reddit user krOnicLTD, who received a refund within a minute of applying and posted the information (and a handy link) on the Blizzard website. If you were unsatisfied with the game, you can reclaim your money without further questions. The frustration with the title was huge for several reasons, from Blizzard’s aggressive copyright position on fan mods to the fact that the version of Warcraft 3: Reforged that the company ultimately shipped does not resemble the promised game having. Since Reforged and Warcraft 3 Classic now share a mandatory front-end client, you cannot play WC3: C with its original functions as a separate title at all.

Blizzard has posted an update on its forums that gives fans an idea of ​​where the game is headed. There is a bug that causes colors and shades to look different than intended. This bug will be fixed in the next few days. Portrait animations and corrections to the user interface are also implemented. The lack of leaderboards and clans will be fixed in a future update. Features like the “Reign of Chaos” rule set and tournaments will no longer appear after being removed in mid-2019.

Regarding the changes in content that it once telegraphed and from which it then withdrew, Blizzard writes:

(T) The most important thing is that the campaigns tell one of the classic stories in Warcraft history, and we want to keep the true spirit of Warcraft III and enable players to relive those unforgettable moments as they were (even if they were new ones Animations and the newly built art with higher fidelity).

The problem I have with Warcraft 3: Reforged is that we have a title between a remaster (Starcraft) and an actual remake (like Final Fantasy VII). What Blizzard ultimately did doesn’t satisfy anyone – and I can’t think of a better way to illustrate that than the fight between Illidan and Arthas.

The original fight between Illidan and Arthas at the end of Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne was a huge case in which Blizzard ran out of time and dropped the ball. The company was unable to produce any of the movies it has been known for recently and instead dealt with cutscenes rendered in the engine. The result was not that great. There was no report that Illidan had survived the conflict with Arthas at all.

Here is the original video:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eB82pF_64mw (/ embed)

Here is the new Warcraft 3: Reforged video:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x8KRXr0Ilc (/ embed)

At first glance, the second video looks like the perfect antidote to the first. It is detailed. It is graphically modern. It shows an updated version of Illidan and Arthas. It’s also completely unscored, almost twice as long as the original (too little overall purpose), and changes a critical end-camera angle without fixing the miscommunication that the camera angle created.

I specifically refer to the fact that Illidan did not appear to have survived this encounter with Arthas and it was not clear until Blizzard confirmed his presence in World of Warcraft. You might think that if Blizzard changed the end of the encounter, they would include some kind of shift to make it clear that Illidan is not dead. A wave of the hand. A weak attempt to get up. Something.

You don’t. In the original, Illidan has at least a few jerky movements on the floor as blood collects beneath him. In Reforged he is absolutely calm and shoots from behind. I would say that it looks more implicitly dead when re-recorded than the old footage.

In addition, there is no point in expanding this particular scene with a lot of power scaling – blue ice that accumulates in frost grief for Arthas, and a shot in which Illidan draws more on his devilish demon half. These types of shots are a basic requirement for live action and animated films and TV shows, but they usually don’t show two long power-ups, followed by one character who instantly defeats the other.

The original scene is about a minute long and begins to end. The new scene runs 2:21. Of the ~ 1: 21 new footage, it is almost 30 seconds that Arthas and Illidan start. Then Arthas swings once, there is a bright line of light and Illidan collapses into a heap. The entire video clip feels out of balance. If you told me this was a student project, I would get up and applaud, but compared to Blizzard’s other cinematic works, it’s … not quite what I expected. The best attitude to the fight I’ve ever seen is a fan-made remaster that comes closer to the original but seems to have done a better job of keeping a feel for action.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OC9RZTD2MaI (/ embed)

I feel like these videos summarize what seems so inappropriate about Reforged. The new version of Blizzard is aesthetically and superficially everything we wanted it to end the game, but it doesn’t seem to get as much attention as Blizzard has devoted to other projects. Instead of being graphically below average, it’s acoustically below average. It feels like Blizzard went to the cinema because he knew he wanted to improve it but didn’t want to make any significant changes. Trying to get it both ways created a product that is not #NoChanges in terms of WC3, nor does it expand the lore and universe in a way that appeals to gamers that align the older title with newer releases want to bring.

Good or bad, this is the Warcraft 3 we have, and it seems to be the only Warcraft 3 we get.

Blizzard Entertainment feature image

Read it now: