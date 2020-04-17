Warburton recalls Rangers’ victory over Celtic in the 2016 Scottish Cup – The Scottish Sun

THRILLED for himself, very happy for the players.

But most of all, Rangers boss Mark Warburton is very happy for the supporters.

Warburton praised the victory over Celtic Credit: EPA

Four years in the wilds of the lower league has given a lot of misery and shame to the followers of Light Blues.

So Warburton is happy to inspire his Championship side to a sensational Scottish Cup semi-final victory over a hot favorite and five consecutive Celtic champions.

Londoner had secured promotion to the top flight with a victory over Dumbarton 12 days earlier.

Rangers have won the Championship title with playing panache and scoring goals for fun.

They also raised the Challenge Cup a week before their date with Hoops, beating Peterhead 4-0 at Hampden.

Gers got rid of Kilmarnock and Dundee from the top flight on their way to meet Celtic.

So high confidence, with motivation that increases further with talk of a massive Celtic victory.

However, Simpson Ronny Deila was far from convincing that season, after being seen shaking in the league.

Celtic star Tom Rogic takes a penalty over the bar Credit: PA: Press Association

What happened today four years ago is amazing.

Warburton, now the boss of QPR, said: “The game has everything.

“I’m happy to see what that means for fans. Their support is amazing. They had gone to some dark places in the previous four or five years, so it was good that they could enjoy the day.

“We deserve to win. We have young players with experience and they are first class.

“I remember reading an outrageous report stating how much Celtic would get and how it would be a cricket score.

“They have a stronger army and experience. They have a financial boost. So they are favorites. I understood that. But I’m annoyed by people who underestimate Rangers.

“We won the Championship with a good margin and not by accident. I think the players deserve a little respect.

“Reports say they will be beaten by Celtic.

Rangers players go wild after winning over Celtic Credit: PA: Press Association

“I am also confused by people who say I will be crushed under pressure.

“Beating Celtic that day was incredible for everyone at Rangers. That was my best moment at the club.

“I’m just sorry we lost in the final because of Hibs. I still feel we should have won that match.”

Kenny Miller put Gers ahead in the semifinals with a clinical strike and they beat Celtic for the remainder of the half, although Patrick Roberts failed to score an open goal.

The Celtic player left sadly after losing a shootout to rivals Rangers at HampdenCredit: PA: Press Association

Erik Sviatchenko leveled for Hoops five minutes after the break with a powerful header.

Extra time saw Barrie McKay regain the lead for Gers with a sublime shot from long range before Tom Rogic equalized.

Punishment followed and while James Tavernier and Nicky Clark failed, Andy Halliday, McKay, Nicky Law, Lee Wallace and Gedion Zelalem netted their efforts.

In the end, Rogic’s blazing efforts over the bar sealed Gers’s extraordinary victory.

The humble Deila has five more matches before she leaves Parkhead.

Warburton, meanwhile, was fired by Gers chairman Dave King the following February.

He added: “It is a privilege to be a great club manager. I will not regret taking the job. I will never speak ill of the club. “

Starting XI

RANGERS: Foderingham, Tavernier, Kiernan (Zelalem 88), Wilson, Wallace, Ball, Shiels (Law 66), Halliday, Holt, McKay, Miller (Clark 90).

CELTIC: Gordon, Lustig, Boyata (Sviatchenko 25), Mulgrew, Tierney, Brown, Bitton, Roberts, Johansen (Rogic 84), Mackay-Steven (McGregor 71), Griffiths.

The Rangers icon, Ally McCoist, sent a Celtic birthday message, Mo Johnston, to Instagram