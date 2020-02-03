Waratah’s rocker plays the blues on returning to Newcastle roots

“We went to different schools, it was Newy High, I was Merewether High, so [there would be some beef]. We both played at the Cambridge Hotel, I’m pretty sure, so there are a few similarities.”

It’s Johnson-Holmes’ second trip to Newcastle as a professional rugby player, and this time he wants to win. The Waratahs were attacked in the seventh round of last year by a rampant attack by the Sunwolves, who lost 31:29 in their first game in the rugby-crazy region.

“Newcastle has a great community of fans of all sports, especially rugby, so we want to be able to pay them back,” said Johnson-Holmes.

“We had a great trip last time and we couldn’t get the job done when we went there, so we have a few favors to pay back to the Novocastrians.

“I think the Sunwolves had a very good day that everything seemed to be there for them.

Full flight: Semisi Masirewa scored one of his two attempts for the Sunwolves against the Waratahs last season. Photo credit: Kyodo News

“For us, if things didn’t work for us, they could capitalize and we couldn’t ward off the ball as well as we would have liked. That’s why they kept collecting points as great.” Attacking side will.

“We couldn’t stop them and they could make our mistakes and they threw us away … in the end we chased our tails a bit and played as such.”

The Blues have also lost in the first round against the Chiefs and will take a break after a 19: 5 break against the club coached by Warren Gatland.

The team from Auckland will be coached again this year by Leon MacDonald, with Tana Umaga in defense, Tom Coventry in forward, Ben Afeaki in Scrum and former Waratahs No.10 Daniel Halangahu as skills and backs trainers.

Losing striker Hoskins Sotutu will be a handful for the Waratahs. Photo credit: Getty

They will be a tough test for the Waratahs in all facets of the game, and Johnson-Holmes knows that his name could be on a piece of paper anywhere in Afeaki’s standard notes. Traditionally a loose head, he switched to the tight-head side of the Scrum in advance of this season and gets the highly technical position under control.

“I don’t think they need to watch a lot of footage, but I think it could work in my favor if they underestimate how we will act in the front row,” said Johnson-Holmes.

“I was pretty happy with the previous season’s performance. We had good dominance against the Highlanders and good parity against a pretty strong Reds team.”

“That could be the beginning, but we have the tools in our arsenal to compensate for this and use it to our advantage.”

Georgina Robinson is the chief rugby reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

