Waratahs fall on Reds in the pre-season trial when Mason was injured

The Waratahs have played the Red 11 times in Super Rugby, and although this was just an attempt, the psychological advantage won’t be that great if the teams meet properly on Round 12.

Michael Hooper, Kurtley Beale, Jordan Petaia and Izack Rodda defeated four players from Australia who started XV in the quarter-finals of the World Cup against England, as well as the reserves of around 4,000 Taniela Tupou and James O’Connor.

Kurtley Beale scored 70 minutes in his first match of the year in Dalby. Photo credit: QRU / Brendan Hertel

The XXXX beer was a pleasure and there was all the brilliant buzz that comes with bushfoot in the small town outside of Toowoomba.

NSW No.10 Will Harrison had another auspicious game and did not affect his chances of playing against the Crusaders this weekend. He was keen to take the lead, and although he was not noticeable, he did his job in a 40-minute cameo that included a late attempt.

He came out at half time, but was reinstated shortly after when Mason came off the field. Penney later confirmed that Mason had suffered a groin injury and would be assessed later in the week.

If Kurtley Beale is determined to start with the full-back, it would be a big step for 20-year-old Harrison to debut against the reigning Super Rugby champion.

“I don’t know too many details yet,” said Penney of Mason’s injury. “You deal with the injuries when they occur. [Five-Eighth] is not a position we have a lot to do with, but as the week goes on we’ll get more information about Mack and see where it goes.

“Will was efficient. He is a talented young man and played well. “

Penalties were a problem for the Waratahs, and their standard situation wasn’t as clinical as last week’s 19-point victory over the Highlanders.

“I think we’re good enough to do better. We weren’t there tonight and there will be some impact,” said Penney. “Our lineout worked flawlessly, but our mouth was not as efficient as it had to be. Our crush was really good and then got stuck at times. We were a mixed bag across the park. “

James O’Connor gets ready to get in touch. Photo credit: QRU / Brendan Hertel

Penney added: “The most disappointing factor was our lack of tack in the duel. We were inefficiently able to fight, hold, and live this collapse battle. “

Mark Nawaqanitawase was great again. He jumped high in the Israel Folau style to get a crossfield kick at one point and made a late dive attempt in the right corner.

The Waratahs scored the first points on a nice evening, courtesy of Column Tom Robertson, up close on the right.

After a stoic defense against the Waratahs, thanks to Harry Wilson, the Reds struck back from a Scrum and moved to 7-7 after Bryce Hegarty’s conversion.

Red second rower Angus Blyth may have got into a dispute over a high tackle against Harrison, who showed a yellow card in the middle of the first half.

It was a real spice in this competition, in which the World Cup teammates Tupou and Hooper were involved in a tough backlog at some point. Hooper insulted one of the Tupou purges and the Tongan Thor didn’t want to back off, not even the reigning Wallabies captain.

After the break, Hunter Paisami got a nice overhang from Jock Campbell, who slipped under the sticks before a Liam Wright five-hand from a moving mouth gave the Reds a 21-7 lead that embarrassed NSW.

The Waratahs had a few chances of getting past even with a mule in motion, but Queensland was adept at defending them.

