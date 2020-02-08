War veteran reveals how brave service dogs have changed his life – the sun

When Allen Parton returned from the first Gulf War with a catastrophic brain injury, his wife had to tell him about his life because his memory had been erased.

A car accident while serving as Royal Naval Chief Petty Officer resulted in him being treated in the hospital in England for five years.

2

Allan’s dogs inspired him to found a charity to help injured service personnel. Credit: ANDY BATE

He was in a wheelchair and could not read, write, walk or speak.

Allen was “in a pit of despair” and attempted suicide twice. Then help came in the form of three amazing service dogs: Endal, Endal Junior and Rookie. They inspired him to found a charity to help other injured service workers. It was called Hounds For Heroes and is celebrating its tenth anniversary this month.

Allen, 60, from Clanfield, Hants, said, “After I was injured, I didn’t know which day of the week it was. I needed help to do basic things. I couldn’t even speak, read or write, and I liked that I had two big suicide attempts, not cries for help, but the endgame because I didn’t want to continue. “

But with the help of the companion dogs together with his wife Sandra [60] and the children Zoe [33] and Liam [34], he learned to “live again”. Allen happened to meet his first dog – an 11-month-old Labrador puppy named Endal. His children’s bus did not show up, so he accompanied Sandra to her volunteer work with assistance dogs.

Allen said, “A crazy yellow fluff ball called Endal crashed into my life that day. He wouldn’t leave me alone and at the end of the day I knew we would be inseparable. He pulled me out of the terrible despair I was in. “

2

Allen happened to meet his first dog – an 11-month-old Labrador puppy named Endal

Endal became his assistance dog, and Allen used more than 100 characters to communicate with him. So he touched his chin to bring him a razor and his head for a hat. Over time, with intensive rehabilitation, Allen’s speech returned. He said: “When I learned to speak again, Endal adapted to me.”

Over the next 13 years, the dog helped him operate traffic lights, lift buttons, shop, and even withdraw from ATMs. In 2008 Allen welcomed a second dog, EJ, so Endal could retire. And after Endal died the following year, EJ took over full-time.

Today, the 13-year-old dog can do more than 500 tasks to help everyone in his daily life, including tapping his Oyster travel card.

He is even trained to save everyone when he passes out in the bathroom by pulling the plug and using his mouth to keep Allen’s head afloat. He said: “While my memories from before the accident are still very much lost to me, our family has built a new life with our dogs.”

Rookie, an eight-year-old golden retriever who assesses the needs of potential new owners of Hounds For Heroes, also lives with the family as a pet.

Allen said, “Everyone thinks that when the weapons on the battlefield go quiet, the fight with disability and trauma ends, but that’s not the case.” Dogs play a big role in this rehabilitation – and my three incredible dogs are proof that they really are man’s best friend. “

Sean McCormack, chief physician at the tails.com grocery company

Q: Why does my cat bring dead animals into the kitchen after she has wandered? Does she think I can't hunt for myself?

Q: Why does my cat bring dead animals into the kitchen after she has wandered? Does she think I can't hunt for myself?

Fluffy loves you and wants to give you delicious treats. This is natural for cats based on parental instincts. It is usually more common in female cats, but both sexes will.

ON: Unfortunately, cats that are good hunters can really harm domestic wildlife. If you want to reduce the number of animals killed and brought home, it’s a good idea to keep them at night, at dusk, and at night when most wildlife is active. And instead of attaching a bell to her collar, two fit. Many cats learn to silently stalk the prey with a single bell, but with two it is much more difficult for them.

Q: Do dogs have different languages? Can you understand each other when you cry and bark? I sometimes think that Trixie is misunderstood.

Q: Do dogs have different languages? Can you understand each other when you cry and bark? I sometimes think that Trixie is misunderstood.

ON: Dogs definitely have their own language. One of the reasons why we often misinterpret their behavior and emotions is that we try to explain their behavior in our own language.

Howling is included in every dog’s vocabulary list, but certain breeds, such as huskies and malamutes, are more likely to do so.

Generally it is a group call when other dogs are around and everyone is excited.

Trixie probably says, “Come on, let’s start this party.”

Or sometimes, if she is a little nervous about some dogs in the group, she may seek confirmation from confidants that she is not alone.

Send your questions to the vet at [email protected]

