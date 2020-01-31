Wanyama negotiates release after the deal collapses

Get French Football reports Wanyama and his agent are currently negotiating the terms for his release from Spurs after a move to Amiens failed.

GFF reports that the movement was interrupted because Spurs moved the goal post at the last minute.

Victor Wanyama will not join Amiens tonight; the Ligue 1 club had made arrangements with the player & Tottenham, but then Spurs went back on the deal and asked for more – Amiens was not going to continue after Spurs’ bad faith https://t.co/9Gw3fhQZkY

– Receive French football news (@GFFN) January 31, 2020

It has now become apparent that the Kenyan and his club are now in talks to end his deal that runs until 2021. If they can do the deal and continue the paperwork before 11 p.m., Wanyama may be free to sign for anyone who he likes in the coming days and weeks.

France Football reports that Tottenham is discussing a mutual termination of Victor Wanyama’s contract with his agents; if this happens, he can become a free member of any club of his choice https://t.co/9Gw3fhQZkY

– Receive French football news (@GFFN) January 31, 2020

There was hope that Celtic would come in, but it never came true.

The bhoys have other positions to strengthen, but Wanyama would have been a fantastic boost for the team and the support.

We wonder how this all works out. Elsewhere, former Celt Filip Benkovic has moved to Bristol City.