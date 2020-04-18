Wanting Back At Bantamweight Division

Like the featherweights, bantamweights came to the UFC from the WEC correct at the start of the ten years with Dominick Cruz leading the cost.

Cruz was the reigning WEC winner, and he was provided that very same honor in the UFC.

“The Dominator” ongoing to do just that, keeping the UFC title for over 1,000 times. He by no means really misplaced it, possibly, as injuries compelled him to vacate it in 2014.

Cruz finally returned to the advertising, winning the belt for a next time in 2016 with a victory around TJ Dillashaw.

At the moment, Henry Cejudo is the reigning bantamweight winner.

Henry Cejudo

As the reigning flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo bumped up and received the bantamweight belt at UFC 238 in 2019 around Marlon Moraes.

Cejudo would ultimately relinquish the flyweight title, determining to be “the man” at bantamweight.